Endearing moment when a Little League batter comforts a distraught pitcher

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An incident that, for a brief moment, seemed like it could have been one of horror turned into a scene of endearment at Little League baseball on Tuesday.

In the Southwest Region Championship, Pearland competed against Tulsa when Kaiden Shelton of the Texas team threw a pitch that hit Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis on the ear flap of his helmet, around the temple.

Jarvis went down, his helmet came off, but he was able to get up and reach first base soon enough.

A Little League pitch hit Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis on the ear flap of his helmet, around the temple

Jarvis went down immediately, leading to a lot of concern from the public and players

It was there that Jarvis found his opponent, Shelton, himself being shaken after accidentally hitting him on the head with the ball and calling for a timeout.

He walked over to the hill to console his rival, give him a hug and say some words of encouragement.

“Hey, you’re doing a great job,” Jarvis said as the crowd applauded the show of sportsmanship unfolding right in front of them.

There was an endearing moment when Jarvis stood up to hug the distraught jug

The rest of the Pearland infield then followed Shelton’s lead and came up the mound to check on their teammate.

Pearland eventually recorded a 9-4 triumph that confirmed his place in the Little League World Series.

The series starts on August 17 and runs until August 28.