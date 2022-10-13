Emma Thompson Terrorizes Children in ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’ Trailer

It’s time to get up and sing with the new trailer for Matilda the musical by Roald Dahl. Netflix’s new movie takes a spin on the classic book and adapts the Tony Award-winning play that changes the classic Roald Dahl novel in a roaring musical. The extended look at the film pulls the curtain back from its massive, magical and musical sequences that spark a revolt led by Matilda (Alisha Weir) to the tyrannical headmistress Mrs. Trunchbull (Emma Thompson).





The trailer started off rather cheerful, but it highlights Matilda’s imagination and her love of escaping the world through the power of books. With her encouraging teacher Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch) in Crunchem Hall notices her brilliance, it seems as if she finally has a place to escape the cruelty of her parents who stifle her creativity and passion for reading. Once the music gets tense, it shows exactly what the school is – a cramped prison. Thompson plays a wonderfully creepy and sinister Stump whose abuse is on full display, throwing a child over the fence by the pigtails. However, she becomes especially frustrated when Matilda decides to defy her. Secretly she harbors telekinetic abilities and she uses them to lead a revolt against the dangerous Trunchbull in a final, huge number that shows off the commitment and absolutely sheer scale of the movie.

The story of Mathilde is already adapted for screen, albeit with a few key differences in Danny DeVito‘s much-loved 1996 film, but this trailer really emphasizes the musical aspect of the film. Whether you see the kids staring and lurking as they chant Crunchem’s abuses on the playground or the painstakingly choreographed sequences in the academy halls or cafeteria during the infamous pie scene, it adds a sense of gravitas to the adaptation.

RELATED: Alisha Weir Is a Precocious Troublemaker in ‘Matilda the Musica’ Images

Mathilde the musical recently opened the London Film Festival, where it struck a chord with critics, scoring a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The production was directed by the acclaimed theater director Matthew Warchus who previously won a Tony Award for his production of god of carnage and an Olivier Award to the Royal Shakespeare Company Mathilde adaptation that would kick off the musical’s record-breaking run across West End and Broadway. In addition to Weir, Thompson and Lynch, he also started working with Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseboroughand Sindhu Vee in his cast.

Warchus also re-teamed with the musical’s original writer Dennis Kelly to adapt the musical to film with Tim Minchin providing the original music and lyrics. Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan produced the film for Working Title alongside Jon Finno and Luke Kelly from The Roald Dahl Story Company.

Mathilde the musical brings the musical Uprising to Netflix on December 25 after a limited run in theaters from December 9. Watch the new trailer below.