Emma Raducanu survives late wobble to move into second round of Korea Open

Emma Raducanu advanced to the second round of the Korea Open, seeing off Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima in straight sets.

The British number one, who is currently ranked 77 in the world, beat Uchijima 126. 6-2 6-4 in one hour and 18 minutes in Seoul, dominating for large parts of the contest before surviving a comeback from her opponent.

Raducanu will next face Belgian Yanina Wickmayer, who had earlier defeated Czech Linda Fruhvirtova 6-1 6-4.

The 19-year-old will be keen to extend her run after finishing in the second round at last week’s Slovenia Open, her first tournament since the defense of her US Open title ended in the first round.

After Uchijima held serve in the opening game of the match, Raducanu won the next five in a row en route to the first set.

She subsequently broke Uchijima in the opening of the second and twice more as she surged into a 5–0 lead.

After looking completely comfortable, the sixth seed was broken when he served for the match and Uchijima’s response continued with three more games to make it 5-4.

Uchijima then had a break point at 40-30 in the 10th, only for Raducanu to produce a pair of aces before wrapping up the win.