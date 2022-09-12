Emma Corrin puts on a VERY leggy display in a black catsuit and sweeping cape

<!–

When you’re standing next to one of the world’s most famous men, it’s hard to be in the spotlight, but Emma Corrin made a valiant effort while attending the premiere of My Policeman at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The British actor turned heads in a figure-hugging catsuit and baggy black cape as he accompanied co-star Harry Styles at the film’s official launch on Sunday night.

Corrin, 26, added a pair of black stiletto heels to their look, while sheer tights gave the ensemble a feminine touch often missing from their quintessentially androgynous red carpet look.

Looks good: Emma Corrin caught attention in a figure-hugging catsuit and baggy black cape while attending the premiere of My Policeman at the Toronto International Film Festival

The actor, who identifies as non-binary, appeared to be upbeat as they greeted spectators before heading to the screening of the film, an adaptation of author Bethan Roberts’s 2012 novel.

Set in 1950s Brighton, the plot centers on gay cop Tom Burgess, played by Harry, who is married to Marion, played by Emma, ​​while embroiled in a same-sex romance and a romance with Patrick Hazelwood, played by David Dawson.

Production on the film started in Brighton last April and will hit theaters on October 21 and on Prime Video on November 4.

Tasteful: Corrin, 26, added to their look with a pair of black stiletto heels, while sheer tights gave the ensemble a feminine touch

Don’t mind me: but Corrin was hard to miss as they posed for photos at the annual Toronto event on Sunday night

Cheerful: The actor, who identifies as non-binary, seemed cheerful as they greeted the audience before heading to the screening of their latest film

Speaking about the film at a press conference earlier in the day, Harry told guests that the new film was about the restrictions imposed on British society by the conventions of the time.

He said, “For me, the reason the story is so devastating is that the whole story is ultimately about wasted time, and I think wasted time is the most devastating because it’s the only thing we can’t control.

“It’s the one thing you can’t get back. And I think the only thing that matters to me—whatever life you’ve lived—is at the end when you think back to the time with people you love.”

Very beautiful: the actor posed for a series of tasteful shots while modeling for their latest red carpet ensemble

In good company: (LR) Linus Roache, Rupert Everett, Emma Corrin, David Dawson, Gina McKee and Harry Styles

He continued: “I think the best thing about the story is that all the characters have some really nice traits, and they also have some flaws that we might hope they don’t have, but as humans we all have them.

“And I think at different points in the story you can see bits of yourself and sometimes maybe not your favorite parts of yourself in different characters.

“And I think that’s why it appealed to me so much.”