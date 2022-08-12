Emily Ratajkowski looks glum wearing a black tank top in NYC

<!–

New single Emily Ratajkowski looked bleak when spotted solo in New York City today.

While strolling through the bustling streets of SOHO, the brunette stunner showed off another effortless and casual summer look with her tight midriff.

Ratajkowski, a stately beauty with an impeccable physique, kept her cool as she navigated the area on foot, stopping here and there while she ran errands.

Calm and collected: model Emily Ratajkowski was spotted walking through SOHO on Thursday afternoon

Despite the surprising news that her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard had come to an end with the model reportedly filing for divorce after four years of marriage, Ratajkowski has kept a cool sense of polished summer style, as she’s often seen.

The music video muse of iCarly alum and Blurred Lines has made her way as a style icon both on and off the runway in recent years.

On Thursday, the model paired a black sleeveless fitted top with mustard-colored cotton pants that showed off her bare ankles.

Do not disturb: Ratajkowski kept to herself when she was spotted solo in the city

Adding a black leather purse and brown leather penny loafers that seemed to have inadvertently turned the model into slippers, Ratajkowski looked good in the upscale neighborhood.

At one point, the model took off her black acrylic sunglasses and showed off her fresh makeup-free face in its entirety.

Without makeup, the model shone on the streets of New York City.

Queen Bee: The Cover Girl Rocked Mustard Ankle-Length Pants

Ratajkowski’s long chestnut hair was parted in the middle and fell in a loose and wavy style along her elbows.

The New York City heat had nothing to do with the star who made his way through the city streets with great finesse.

Ratajkowski, 31, kept to himself as onlookers snapped photos and watched the star closely.