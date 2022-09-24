WhatsNew2Day
Emily Ratajkowski dazzles in mini dress with plunging neckline after strutting down runway in Milan

By Merry
Emily Ratajkowski shines in a plunging neckline mini dress after descending the Versace runway in Milan

By Alesia Stanford for Dailymail.Com

Published: 00:59, September 24, 2022 | Updated: 01:21, September 24, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski looked furious as she walked the runway at the Versace Fashion Week show in Milan on Friday.

The 31-year-old supermodel took the stage in a black leather mini skirt, black leather and denim moto jacket and knee-high platform boots, as part of the show that focused on the designer's spring and summer 2023 collection.

The fashion veteran's long brunette hair was styled straight and she wore simple makeup with a muted lip.

Bright: Emily Ratajkowski, 31, looked savage as she walked the runway at the Versace Fashion Week show in Milan on Friday
Emrata, as her fans know her, posted a video of the sizzling combo on social media, writing, "VERSACE MOTO MAMI tonight for my @versace family @donatella_versace."

At the afterparty, the cover model wore a sleeveless black dress with a deep turtleneck up to her navel.

The author of My Body showed off her toned legs with a pair of black high-heeled pumps.

Leather: The supermodel took the stage in a black leather mini skirt, black leather and denim moto jacket and knee-high platform boots, as part of the show that focused on the designer's spring and summer 2023 collection
Runway Style: The fashion veteran's long brunette hair was styled straight and she wore simple makeup with a muted lip. The look was completed with large silver earrings and a large leather bag
It looked like she continued to wear the runway makeup and flip on a pair of gold hoop earrings to celebrate the success of the new collection.

The soon-to-be divorced model is tearing up the catwalks for fashion weeks in New York, London and now Milan.

Emily filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on September 8 after four years of marriage.

The dive: At the afterparty, the cover model wore a sleeveless little black dress with a plunging neckline that reached to her belly button
Toned down: The author of My Body showed her chunky arms in the sleeveless dress and showed off toned legs with a pair of black high-heeled pumps
Life changes: the soon-to-be-divorced model tears up the catwalks for fashion weeks in New York, London and now Milan
They share an 18-month-old son, Sylvester, who appeared to be traveling with his mother.

The I Feel Pretty star shared photos of the two in the bathtub in what appears to be a hotel room on social media on Friday, and wrote "loml," which stands for Love of my Life.

Friends posted approving comments, including Queer Eye's Tan France, who wrote, "I love this so much."

A Mother's Life: Photos of Emily and Son Sylvester, 18 Months, Bathing Together
