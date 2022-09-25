EMILY PRESCOTT: James Blunt says Queue jumpers missed the point as he waited unlike Holly and Phil

<!–

Having served in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces – even guarding the Queen Mother’s coffin before her funeral in 2002 – soldier-turned-pop star James Blunt has never had any doubts about the monarchy.

Now, after spending nine hours queuing with members of the public to see the Queen lie in state at Westminster Hall, the You’re Beautiful singer has taken a dig at those who skipped ‘the Queue’, stressing , that the whole point was to dedicate a day on your feet to pay your respects.

“The queue was deeply moving in itself and the respect was in the queue,” said the 48-year-old.

Meanwhile, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby remain embroiled in a very public backlash after claims they ‘queued jumped’ at Westminster Hall

James, who was joined on the marathon vigil by his wife Sofia Wellesley, granddaughter of the 8th Duke of Wellington, also said it was a bonding experience, chatting to other families in the meandering line.

“I made many, many friends and it actually became very difficult to leave the small group of people that you had come to know after that because it felt like we had really been on a journey,” James added when I caught up with it. with him at the 21st birthday party at trendy Notting Hill restaurant e&o last week.

James wasn’t the only celebrity to queue for the public, of course – former footballer David Beckham refused a VIP pass and waited 12 hours to pay his respects, saying it was what his grandfather would have done.

Holly’s friend James Corden (along with wife Julia Carey) recently persuaded famous London toy store Hamley’s to open an hour early so that he, his three children and his father could have the entire store to themselves

Meanwhile, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby remain embroiled in a very public backlash following allegations they ‘queued jumped’ at Westminster Hall.

A petition calling for the couple to lose their jobs and presenting ITV’s This Morning over the furor has gathered more than 65,000 signatures.

Mind you, Schofield and Willoughby wouldn’t be the first celebrities to think that queuing is only for the hoi polloi.

I’m told that Holly’s friend James Corden recently persuaded the famous London toy store Hamley’s to open an hour early so that he, his three children and his father could have the whole shop to themselves.