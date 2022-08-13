Elsa Pataky Reveals She Will Star in Interceptor Sequel

<!–

Elsa Pataky’s Netflix thriller Interceptor disappointed fans when it debuted in June.

But that’s not enough to keep the star from signing up for a proposed sequel one more time.

The 46-year-old beauty even tries to influence the storyline for the next movie.

According to The Daily TelegraphElsa, who is a horse lover, has urged Interceptor creator Matthew Reilly to write in “riding scenes” for the sequel.

The Spanish actress, 45, is the wife of Chris Hemsworth and played the role of an army officer in Interceptor.

In the highly physical role, her character battled a group of terrorists attempting to overrun a facility designed to shoot down missiles in the event of a nuclear attack.

Elsa, who lives in Byron Bay and shares three children with the Thor star, said the Interceptor sequel will need “scenes with horses.”

“We have to do that,” she told the publication, “it’s going to be great.”

Elsa gets plenty of opportunity to indulge her love of horseback riding.

The star is currently secretly filming a movie with horses, which Elsa describes as “amazing.”

In January, she will act as a show jumping ambassador at the Magic Millions race day and carnival on the Gold Coast.

Despite the hammering of recliner reviewers, Interceptor was a huge hit for Netflix.

According to the streamer, the film, directed by bestselling author Matthew Reilly, clocked in at over 35 million viewing hours in dozens of countries just days after it was released.

But many viewers were unimpressed, with one fan tweeting, “If you haven’t seen it yet. do not. That’s the review.’