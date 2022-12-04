Elon Musk slams NY Times for ignoring his expose of how Twitter censored Hunter Biden laptop

Elon Musk on Saturday attacked The New York Times for his exposé of how Twitter executives were urged by Biden staff not to address tweets related to the malicious content of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Other outlets, including CBS News, ABC and The Washington Post, have also yet to report on the “Twitter Files.”

In response to the alleged lack of coverage in the Times, Musk described the paper as an “unregistered lobbying firm for far-left politicians.”

The comment came in response to a tweet from conservative radio host Clay Travis, who said, “There isn’t a single article this morning about @elonmusk or the @twitter email release in the @nytimes app.”

Musk replied, “That’s because The New York Times has become, by all accounts, an unregistered lobbying firm for far-left politicians.”

Conservative radio host Clay Travis noted on Twitter that The Times did not cover the Twitter emails

Musk responded to Travis that he believed The Times was a “lobbying business for far-left politicians”

Elon Musk promoted a Twitter thread by journalist Matt Taibbi on Friday in which he published, among other things, correspondence between Twitter employees in 2020

Musk took aim at The New York Times on Saturday for not addressing the emails

On Friday, Musk promoted a Twitter thread by journalist Matt Taibbi in which he published correspondence between Twitter employees in 2020, among other things.

In it, they discuss censoring a New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop and refer to requests from Biden’s team to do so – something Twitter subsequently did.

Twitter has taken extraordinary steps to suppress the story, remove links and post warnings that it could be ‘unsafe’.

“They even blocked sending via direct message, a tool that has been reserved for extreme cases, for example, child pornography,” Tabbei said in a tweet that was part of the thread.

Notably, in one exchange, a Twitter executive emailed another a list of tweets with the instruction “More to review from the Biden team.”

The other supervisor replied, ‘handled this one’.

One of two stories published by The Times after the emails were released included one citing sources suggesting that Twitter’s ad revenue had fallen

The Washington Post similarly wrote about Musk and Twitter on Saturday, but made no mention of the Twitter Files. A story about a rise in anti-Semitism was the leading story on their site Saturday night

CNN covered the news, but suggested the emails merely “confirmed what was already known about the incident”

Publications that have covered the story include POLITICO, NBC, and CNN. The latter tempered the news by suggesting that the leaked emails “confirmed what was already known about the incident.”

The Daily Beast echoed that sentiment, but discussed the Twitter files in an article headlined, “”Deeply Underwhelmed”: Right-Wingers on Musk’s Overhyped “Twitter Files”‘

In another story from Saturday, The Times criticized Musk for allowing hate speech to flourish under his leadership

The Daily Beast addressed the Twitter files, but suggested they were disappointing and revealed nothing new

NBC News was one of the few major news organizations to report on Twitter Files

While the New York Times has yet to write about the thread, it published two different stories on Musk and Twitter on Saturday, the day after it was posted.

The first of those stories, “Hate Speech’s Rise on Twitter Is Unprecedented, Researchers Find,” criticized Musk for an increase in hate speech since his acquisition of the social media company.

The other, “Twitter Continues to Miss Its Ad Targets as Woes Mount,” was also critical of Musk’s management of the platform, suggesting that current ad revenue in the US is 80 percent below internal expectations.

The Washington Post followed a similar trend. The main story on Saturday night’s website, “Surging Twitter anti-Semitism unites fringe and encourages violence, officials say,” quoted similar sources as suggesting that anti-Semitic speech on Twitter had been on the rise since Musk’s takeover.

POLITICO was a major publication that covered the Twitter Files as early as Friday night. While it didn’t address Taibbi’s specific allegations, it did link to his thread of 35 tweets.