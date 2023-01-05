Elon Musk says Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker after six failed votes

<!–

Elon Musk has endorsed Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House as lawmakers head to the Capitol for the third day to cast their ballots at noon.

The Twitter owner backed his ally on Thursday morning as Republicans continue to be in a stalemate over farce in Congress.

“Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker,” Musk tweeted.

The House was adjourned at 8 p.m. Wednesday night, saving McCarthy a seventh speaker vote he likely would have lost.

It’s the first time in more than 100 years that no Speaker has been elected on the first round of voting, and the process seems to be dragging on as the GOP can’t find a deal.

The Republican rebels who scuttled his bid, nicknamed the “Taliban 20,” have dug their heels in and insisted they will never support the Republican leader.

McCarthy said overnight that progress has been made in talks leading up to a decisive day for his bid.

REPUBLICAN REBELS VOTE AGAINST MCCARTHY Andy Biggs-Arizona Dan Bishop – North Carolina Lauren Boebert-Colorado Josh Brecheen-Oklahoma Michael Cloud Texas Andrew Clyde – Georgia Eli Crane – Arizona Byron Donald’s – Florida Matt Gaetz – Florida Bob Good – Virginia Paul Gosar-Arizona Andy Harris – Maryland Ana Paulina Luna – Florida Mary Miller-Illinois Ralph Norman – South Carolina Andy Ogles-Tennessee Scott Perry-Pennsylvania Matt Rosendale-Montana Chip Roy Texas Keith Himself – Texas

The chamber floor turned to chaos Wednesday night, shortly after members returned from a short hiatus, as Democrats and Republicans tried to outdo each other in a voting vote on whether or not to end the night.

Embattled House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters earlier in the evening that he wanted to end today’s session to allow for more negotiations after 20 members of his caucus derailed his bid for the gavel.

But Democrats seemed willing to stay on the floor and publicly drag out McCarthy’s potential political downfall.

Pete Aguilar, the new No. 3 Representative from the House Democrats, called for individual votes to be cast after the ballot vote proved inconclusive, and it came down to it.

All eyes were on the Republican McCarthy critics to see if they would pull out the night with the Democrats.

At one point, DailyMail.com observed progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in an intense conversation with conservatives like Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar.

But in the end, she was one of the Democrats who shouted at the clerk to give their members more time to speak and cast their votes.

In the end, the move to suspend narrowly won – to the tune of clapping from the GOP side.

Only five Republicans voted with the Democrats to keep the night going: Representatives Andy Biggs, Lauren Boebert, Eli Crane, Matt Gaetz, and Bob Good.

It came after six rounds of voting — three on Tuesday and three on Wednesday — where the GOP failed to unite around a new leader. It makes for a rocky start for their new majority in the House.

The room was briefly adjourned to later in the evening earlier Wednesday afternoon, while McCarthy held a crisis meeting in the office of incoming Majority Whip Tom Emmer in between.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters Wednesday after a closed-door meeting and just before the 8 p.m. session that he wanted to move the speaker’s vote to another day

Republicans have been baffled by their disagreements over a new House Speaker