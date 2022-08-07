Elon Musk says Biden should free anyone jailed for weed-related offenses in the US too 

Elon Musk has addressed the federal government’s efforts to free WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian captivity, saying the Biden administration must also release anyone jailed in the United States for marijuana offenses.

“If the president is working so hard to free someone who is in prison in Russia for some weed, shouldn’t we release people in America?” Musk said in an episode of the Full Send podcast.

“There are people in prison in America for the same stuff, shouldn’t we release them too?” he asked, adding, “My view is that people should not be in prison for nonviolent drug offences.”

Griner, 31, was found guilty of smuggling drugs into Russia on Thursday after a judge dismissed her claims that she accidentally left a marijuana monkey in her purse when she entered the country in February. She was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Almost immediately after the verdict, US President Joe Biden said he would work “tirelessly” to follow “every avenue possible” to get her and Paul Whelan – another American imprisoned in Russia – home.

The State Department is now negotiating a prisoner swap for the two Americans in exchange for Viktor Boult, a Russian arms dealer known as the criminal known as the “merchant of death.”

But in the United States, marijuana possession remains illegal at the federal level, and marijuana arrests now account for more than half of all drug arrests in the country, according to the United States. ACLU.

And of the 8.2 million marijuana raids between 2001 and 2010, the ACLU found, 88 percent were for simply having marijuana.

Musk also revealed that the federal government requires him and his staff at SpaceX to undergo regular drug testing after he smoked a joint at a 2018 performance by The Joe Rogan Experience.

Musk also revealed in the podcast that he and the rest of his staff at SpaceX are required to undergo regular drug testing for marijuana after he went viral in 2018 for smoking a joint on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

“I got a lot of criticism because it’s still federally illegal,” Musk revealed to Kyle Forgeard, group members Salim and Steiny, and Full Send president John Shahidi.

He claimed he only had “one puff” on the podcast four years ago, saying that he “doesn’t think weed is great for productivity.

“I really need to make the missiles and the cars work,” he said.

But, Musk said, after that appearance, he and his staff had to undergo regular drug testing.

“SpaceX as federal contractors, so our competitors said, ‘Why don’t you do something? Check him out smoking weed on Joe Rogan’s podcast,’” Musk said of the federal government’s decision to test its staff on drugs.

In the immediate aftermath of Musk’s appearance in The Joe Rogan Experience, Tesla shares fell 9 percent.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday sentenced basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison

During her tenure as a prosecutor, Harris oversaw more than 1,900 marijuana convictions, and prosecutors in her office convicted people on marijuana charges at a higher rate than her predecessor.

Musk’s appearance on the Full Send podcast came as people on Twitter denounced Vice President Kamala Harris as a hypocrite after she sentenced Russian officials for jailing Griner for nine years — despite having sentenced others to jail when she served as a prosecutor.

On Thursday, Harris tweeted: “With today’s sentencing, Russia is continuing its wrongful detention of Brittney Griner. Sher must be released immediately.”

She added that she and President Joe Biden “work every day to reunite Brittney and Paul Whelan with loved ones who miss them all dearly.”

But almost immediately after she posted her conviction of Griner’s conviction, people on Twitter pointed out that she had locked up thousands of people on marijuana charges while serving as the San Francisco District Attorney.

A 2019 study by the Washington Free Beacon also found that between 2011 and 2016, while Harris was California’s attorney general, at least 1,560 people were sent to California state prisons for marijuana-related offenses.

And while the number of low-ranking marijuana offenders sent to state prisons fell significantly after 2011, it was attributed to a state-wide initiative to curb overcrowding in state prisons and redirect lower-ranking offenders to provincial prisons.

Harris has also previously spoken out against the legalization of marijuana — actively fighting a 2010 recreational marijuana ballot measure when she co-authored the opposition argument in a voter guide.

In 2014, when she was the state’s attorney general, law enforcement officers working for her Justice Department hired a helicopter to search for marijuana patches to raid without a warrant, the San Francisco Weekly reported at the time.

They used the “open fields doctrine,” which meant that any marijuana stall that was not within a residence’s “curtilage” could be destroyed without a warrant after being spotted from the air.

Harris really only came out for legalizing marijuana in 2018 — after she was widely regarded as a presidential candidate.