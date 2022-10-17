Elon Musk hints he could continue to fund internet service in the country as war with Russia rages 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Billionaire Elon Musk suggested that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine.

But the tone of his tweet on Saturday also raised the possibility that he was being sarcastic, as he often tweets jokes.

The Tesla boss said the set-up was costing SpaceX £17.8m a month.

He wrote: ‘To hell with it… even though Starlink is still losing money and other companies are getting billions of taxpayers’ money, we’ll just continue to fund the government of Ukraine for free.’

Billionaire Elon Musk (pictured) suggested his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine

An official said Mr Musk had asked the US government to fund Starlink in Ukraine, but no decision had yet been made.

The senior US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive yet undisclosed matter, said the issue of Starlink funding has been discussed in meetings and senior leaders are weighing the matter.

Starlink, which provides broadband Internet service using more than 2,200 low-orbiting satellites, has provided crucial battlefield communications to Ukrainian military forces since the beginning of the country’s defense against Russia’s invasion in February.

Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.