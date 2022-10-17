WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Elon Musk hints he could continue to fund internet service in the country as war with Russia rages 

Australia
By Jacky

Elon Musk shows support for Ukraine by suggesting he could continue funding internet services in the country as war with Russia rages

  • Musk suggested that SpaceX may continue to fund the Starlink Internet service in Ukraine
  • The tone of his tweet on Saturday raised the possibility that he was being sarcastic
  • He joked that Starling is losing money as others get billions of taxpayers’ money

By Daily Mail Reporter

Published: 01:43, 17 October 2022 | Up to date: 01:46, 17 October 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Billionaire Elon Musk suggested that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine.

But the tone of his tweet on Saturday also raised the possibility that he was being sarcastic, as he often tweets jokes.

The Tesla boss said the set-up was costing SpaceX £17.8m a month.

He wrote: ‘To hell with it… even though Starlink is still losing money and other companies are getting billions of taxpayers’ money, we’ll just continue to fund the government of Ukraine for free.’

Billionaire Elon Musk (pictured) suggested his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine

Billionaire Elon Musk (pictured) suggested his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine

An official said Mr Musk had asked the US government to fund Starlink in Ukraine, but no decision had yet been made.

The senior US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive yet undisclosed matter, said the issue of Starlink funding has been discussed in meetings and senior leaders are weighing the matter.

Starlink, which provides broadband Internet service using more than 2,200 low-orbiting satellites, has provided crucial battlefield communications to Ukrainian military forces since the beginning of the country’s defense against Russia’s invasion in February.

Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Powered By
Best Wordpress Adblock Detecting Plugin | CHP Adblock