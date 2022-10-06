Elle MacPherson, 58, flaunts her age-defying looks at a star-studded London breakfast

Elle MacPherson was the perfect poster girl for her range of health and beauty products at an event in London on Thursday.

The supermodel, known as ‘The Body’, defied her 58th birthday when she made a glamorous appearance at Adesse Restaurant in Selfridges London – where her range of Welleco products have been launched within the beauty department.

Elle looked stunning in black flared jeans and a matching blazer as she presented names like Made In Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh at a glam breakfast.

Elle showed off her incredible physique in her slim-fit jeans, which she paired with a tailored blazer and white shirt.

Millie, meanwhile, stunned white from head to toe, wearing a chic midi dress under a matching jacket and completing her look with leather boots.

The former MIC star and other guests enjoyed a specially made Energy Booster smoothie, featuring WelleCo’s The Super Elixir, an award-winning super green powder containing over 40 whole foods, vitamins, minerals and probiotics

Elle’s ethos is that health, not youth, is the new standard of beauty. The model has been dubbed ‘The Body’ since her early days on the runway and is often praised for her age-defying looks.

But she said in a recent column for: Stellar Magazine that she had changed her mind about what looks good in the past six years.

“Beauty was associated with youth, but I had learned that beauty is more closely aligned with well-being,” she wrote.

“We have clarified beauty and restored its true nature as deep in the soul, not just on the skin. We embraced the charisma, confidence and magnetism that makes people attractive, regardless of their appearance.’

She added: “Eventually I learned that well-being is the new beautiful, health is the new wealth, kindness is the new cool and inner peace is the new success.”

Elle previously revealed her health and beauty secrets in a blog post for WelleCo. in September last year.

She said she takes care of her skin and body by juicing up to four times a day, brushing the body dry, and following a $1,400 skincare routine from Dr. Barbara Sturm.

Elle uses a dry body brush up to three times a week “to stimulate circulation and lymphatic drainage, clear my system of any toxins and exfoliate my body for smooth, soft skin.”

If she has a red carpet or photo shoot, she preps by juicing up to four times a day, using a blend of vegetables and her Super Elixir vegetable supplement.

“At home, I believe the best facial is what you put into your body,” she explained.

Elle told Harper’s Bazaar Australia in January 2019 that she wants to exercise at 6:30am every day.

“I either do some yoga or I hop on my bike and go to the beach for a swim. When I’m on the road, I take my running shoes with me and go for a jog or walk — I love exploring every new environment and getting outside,” she said.

In her romantic life, Elle’s divorce from disgraced former doctor Andrew Wakefield was confirmed last year. The model reportedly first started dating British anti-vaxxer Wakefield in 2017.

Wakefield, originally from Berkshire, was removed from the medical registry in 2010 after his investigation showed the alleged link between the MMR shots and autism was debunked as an “extensive fraud.”

His false claims led to a drop in childhood vaccination rates and renewed measles outbreaks.

He moved to the US and reinvented himself as a filmmaker and campaigner, and last year it was reported that he used paranoia over the coronavirus pandemic to spread vaccine conspiracy theories.

He and his ex-wife Carmel, who settled in Austin, Texas, are said to have split up in early 2017. In November of that year, he met Elle at a ‘Doctors Who Rock’ awards ceremony in Orlando, Florida.

Elle was previously married to French fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon from 1986 to 1989 and to American billionaire Jeffrey Soffer from 2013 to 2017.

She shares two sons, Flynn, 24, and Cy, 18, with another ex-partner, French financier Arpad Busson.