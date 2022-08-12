Elizabeth Hurley radiates elegance in a beautiful white midi dress during the World Elephant Day event

Elizabeth Hurley exuded elegance as she posed by a spectacular herd of life-size elephant sculptures for World Elephant Day in Gloucestershire.

The actress, 57, stunned in a glamorous white sundress with a V-neckline and ruffled sleeves at the Sudeley Castle and Gardens event.

The star shaped her long dark brown locks into loose waves as they fell past her shoulders with two white flowers pushed behind her ear.

She shone with a radiant palette of makeup, including a chic smoky eyeshadow and pink lip gloss.

Liz led an offering of Puja/flowers to the elephant sculptures and spoke to visitors about Sudeley’s conservation efforts.

The event follows after Liz put on another age-defying display when she showed off her incredible figure in a two-part piece on Sunday.

The actress hisses in the turquoise bikini as she poses a storm for a mirror snap on Instagram.

She looked nothing short of sensational in the striking number with golden details.

The star was seen leaning on a bathroom countertop in front of a glowing oval mirror as she stared into the camera.

She opted for a radiant makeup palette that includes fluttering lashes, pink blush and a nude lipstick.

Liz brought down her dark accentuated locks as they ran over her shoulders from a center parting.

The beauty told her fans that she is enjoying the sunny British weather by rocking a bikini.

Important: Liz conducted a puja/flower offering for the elephant sculptures and spoke to visitors about Sudeley’s conservation efforts.

Amazing: Liz was joined at the event by Lady Ashcombe, Chatelaine of Sudeley

She captioned the post: ‘Bikini weather in England…. Who would have thought that? #not complaining’.

Recently, while on a luxury beach vacation, Liz shared a hysterical clip to her Instagram as she sailed on a yacht before taking a dip in the cold ocean.

The brunette beauty shielded her eyes behind oversized sunglasses as her luscious locks fell wet on her shoulders from swimming.

The Austin Powers star frolicked on the sand as she stretched out her arms and playfully blew kisses at the camera.

Later, Elizabeth went for a swim as she slowly lowered herself into the ocean from the back of a private boat.

The cold water seemingly surprised the actress as she made a series of hysterical faces for the camera.

She captioned the snap, “Do you hate people making a fuss about getting into cold water?”

It comes after the Bedazzled actress arrived at the swanky Goodwood Festival on Wednesday with close friend Henry Birtles.

She was last pictured with “The Racing Poet” in drunken New Year’s Eve photos, leading Henry, who was dressed as Superman at the wild party, to insist the flirty couple are “just friends.”

Last week, the friends looked relaxed in each other’s company as they sauntered around the famous racecourse.

Liz wowed in a colorful floral print dress for her day at the races, with the plunging neckline showing off her incredible figure.

Beautiful: Recently on a luxury beach vacation, Liz shared a hysterical clip on her Instagram as she sailed on a yacht before taking a dip in the cold ocean.

Lol: The actress made some hysterical faces as she lowered herself into the cold ocean

The star with a pink floral fascinator and bold square sunglasses

Henry, 55, meanwhile, was neatly dressed in a navy suit, green shirt and blue tie as he sauntered beside Liz.

The poet was previously pictured wrestling with the fishnet-clad star while dressed as Superman on New Year’s Eve, in Instagram photos Liz posted.

Fun in the sun: The Austin Powers star frolicked on the sand as she stretched out her arms and playfully blew kisses at the camera

Henry, a single poet and horse lover who met the Queen, said at the time that he was a friend of Liz’s former fiancé Shane Warne, whom she divorced in 2013.

Australian cricketer Shane died suddenly of a ‘major heart attack’ in March while on holiday in Thailand, aged just 52.

Henry, who is separated from his wife, told The Sun in January of his drunken night with Liz: “It was a laugh, okay, it was after midnight.”

Waterbaby: Liz was in her element enjoying her summer vacation

Freezing: She captioned the module: “Do you hate people making a fuss about getting into cold water?”

“Everyone had a little too much to drink and we had a Superman vs Supergirl struggle and someone took a picture. It was quite lighthearted.’

He added of his friendship with Liz’ ex Shane Warne: “I was the best man at his wedding and we’re just great, good old friends.”

‘And that’s all. Elizabeth has come with me to race several times. I’m a friend of Shane Warne.

Shared love of racing: It comes after the Bedazzled actress arrived at the swanky Goodwood Festival on Wednesday with close friend Henry Birtles

Old Friends: The actress was pictured in drunken New Year’s Eve photos with Henry, leading to Henry, who was dressed as Superman at the wild party, insisting the flirtatious couple were “just friends.”

Explaining how he was the friend of the Austin Powers star for thirty years, he concluded, “This is nothing. It’s all gotten a little pear-shaped.’

Henry’s website, nicknamed The Racing Poet, reads: ‘His poems are a regular feature on Cheltenham Gold Cup Day, where he recites to the public.’

He queued up next to Joanna Lumley to meet The Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2013 and the following year he played Liz in his video for his poem That Time Again in England 2014.