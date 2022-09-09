Elizabeth Hurley pays tribute to ‘our wonderful Queen’ after monarch passes away aged 96

Elizabeth Hurley paid a heartfelt tribute to the Queen after her death.

The country’s longest-reigning royal queen, Queen Elizabeth II, died ‘peacefully’ on Thursday at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

And the actress, 57, who herself played a fictional Queen of England on TV show The Royals, took to Instagram on Friday to share a gallery of images of the monarch as she remarked on the “sad, gloomy day.” ‘.

Among the photos was an image of the late Sovereign at her coronation, as well as another featuring her beloved corgi.

The TV personality wrote: ‘Cut from a fabric that has long since ceased to exist. RIP our amazing queen. What a sad, gloomy day.’

Her post was met with a plethora of fan posts paying tribute to the Queen, with Susannah Constantine agreeing with Elizabeth’s statement, writing, “So true xx.”

After the death of the Queen, a host of big names in showbiz also paid tribute to the monarch, including Victoria Beckham, Sir Elton John and Mick Jagger.

It comes as Britain today mourns the death of its beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. After a remarkable 70 years on the throne, the longest reigning royal family died ‘peacefully’ yesterday at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

Her death sparked an immediate and huge outburst of emotion, with thousands of heartbroken mourners gathered in front of the gates of Buckingham Palace and other royal buildings last night.

At one point, a rendition of “God Save The Queen” rang out among the mourners, followed by cheers of “Long Live The King.”

Others laid flowers outside Windsor Castle – where the Queen had spent much of her time following the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, last April.

And as a sign of the Queen’s significant global influence and appeal, royal fans laid flowers outside British embassies, including in Washington, Berlin and Oslo.

Senior royals rushed to be at the Queen’s bedside on Thursday but failed to reach Balmoral in time for her death, it is believed.

Only her eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland at the time of the monarch’s sudden deterioration, were able to make it to the royal estate before her death, sources said.

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and Prince William all flew from Berkshire on a private jet to Aberdeen on Thursday as they raced to Balmoral to see her. But it is clear that they did not reach the estate before she died.

Prince Harry, who was due to attend a charity event in London with his wife Meghan on Thursday, also tried to reach Balmoral on time. But he arrived at 8pm, nearly an hour and a half after the public was notified of the Queen’s death.

The Queen’s son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, while Prince William inherited the title from his father and is now, along with his wife, called the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. William is now also the ‘heir’ to the British throne.