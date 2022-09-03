Effective Ways to Remove Pimple Marks

Keeping your skin clear can be very tricky, especially for teenagers who are going through a lot of hormonal imbalances. The adolescence stage is prone to acne outbursts that may lead to acne scarring or pimple marks.

What are pimple marks?

Are they different from acne scarring?

Pimple marks are skin hyperpigmentation resulting from the excessive popping of pimples. These are a type of acne scarring that affects the normal pigmentation of the skin. They are usually manifested in pink or brown spots from where the pimple inflammations once were.

In most cases, these hyperpigmentations are casually ignored as they do not gravely impact the individual’s health. However, when these pimple marks affect the aesthetics of the skin, it may be best to have them treated and removed.

There are many ways to remove pimple marks, including natural home remedies, over-the-counter skin care products, and acne Scar Treatment in Melbourne. While some may opt for more natural methods, others opt for longer-lasting treatments.

Natural Home Remedies

Here are some natural approaches that you may want to consider in reducing if not eliminating your pesky pimple marks:

#1 Orange

Oranges are rich in citric acid that is known to lighten your complexion while maintaining a healthy glow in your skin. It is also a good source of natural vitamin C that keeps the body healthy while improving your immune system.

You may also purchase some orange peel powder from your favourite beauty shop in the mall. Mix a good proportion of this powder with honey and apply it on the areas of your skin with pimple marks. Let it sit for about fifteen minutes and rinse off with lukewarm water. For more optimum results, do this every other day for a couple of weeks.

#2 Coconut Oil

This is probably the most popular natural home remedy for most skin and health conditions. Coconut oil contains anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help alleviate most skin issues. Thus, this is one of the most used carrier oil that aids many product formulations for the skin, hair, and nails.

Coconut oil is rich in vitamin E, antioxidants, and vitamin K which help prevent acne lesions or pimple marks from surfacing while boosting healthier skin cells. To use this, simply rub a couple of drops to the affected areas of the skin before going to bed and let it stay overnight. Wash it off with tap water in the morning and you are all set for the day.

#3 Turmeric

This is a root herb used as a remedy for many health issues including skin conditions. Turmeric is an organic spice that contains bioactive compounds and medicinal properties that help reduce inflammations. It also consists of antioxidants that can also help alleviate skin pigmentation disorders and other issues that affect the appearance and texture of the skin.

In the olden times, they brew the turmeric root to produce a solution that can either be drunk as a beverage or used as a topical agent for the skin. However, turmeric powder can now be bought from the market for home use.

To remedy your pimple marks, simply add 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder to 1 teaspoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice. Then apply the mixture to your pimple marks and leave it on as a mask for about thirty minutes. Rinse off with water and pat dry with a clean towel.

#4 Besan

This is also known as gram flour which is readily available in most supermarkets near you. Besan helps combat most skin troubles like removing pimple marks. It can also be used as a regular face scrubs.

This kitchen aid is rich in alkalising properties that are mostly found in many skin cleanser formulations. This ingredient helps maintain the skin’s pH balance. Thus, keeping the clarity and smoothness of the skin.

To use, mix a tablespoon of besan with rosewater and lemon juice to make a thick paste. Then apply the paste evenly on the face and concentrating on the areas gravely affected by pimple marks. Let it dry similar to a mud pack and wash with tap water. You may add this to your skin regimen on an alternate day routine for better results.

#5 Aloe Vera

Just like coconut oil, aloe vera is a common and popular home remedy for most skin and hair conditions. Applying aloe vera gel to the affected skin helps reduce acne inflammation and pimple marks.

You can either use the natural gel from the plant stalks or purchase aloe vera gels and serums from pharmacies. Simply apply the aloe vera gel to your pimple marks and leave it for 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse off with warm water and pat dry with a clean towel.

Clinical Treatments

Below are the top 5 acne scar treatment melbourne that can provide longer-lasting pimple mark reduction techniques:

#1 Chemical Peels

These are chemically formulated skin enhancing procedure that helps clear out skin hyperpigmentation including pimple marks. These are mostly composed of alpha and beta hydroxy acids, trichloroacetic acid, salicylic acid and retinoids.

Chemical peels are a minimally invasive skin resurfacing technique that targets the superficial layer of the skin. These are topical acids that deal with dead skin cells, skin discolouration and other skin issues.

After the treatment, a newer, younger, clearer, and softer skin complexion is exposed minus the skin woes you have complained of. Downtimes include redness and swelling in the treatment area which may last for about a week. During this time, it is highly recommended that you stay out of direct sunlight exposure.

#2 Microneedling

Microneedling is a cosmetic procedure that uses a handheld device equipped with tiny needles designed to puncture the outer layer of the skin. When this happens the disrupted melanin returns to normal, hence, reducing the manifestation of pimple marks.

The use of microneedling also helps boost the production of collagen underneath the skin. This helps even out your complexion while alleviating acne scars and pimple marks. Downtimes include redness, pain and inflammation which will resolve gradually within the next 48 hours.

#3 Microdermabrasion

This in-office procedure involves the use of microsphere crystal beads designed to exfoliate the epidermis. Microdermabrasion aims to remove skin imperfections including acne scarring, pimple marks, other pigmentation disorders, and other skin issues.

This technique directly addresses dark spots caused by acne outbursts while imploring younger, smoother, softer, and clearer complexion. Microdermabrasion is considered a low-risk and minimally invasive skin treatment that also help improve your skin tone.

#4 Laser Therapy

Laser treatments are resurfacing techniques that remove the top layer of the skin without the use of crystal beads, needle punctures and chemical formulas. This uses light energy that produces heat that directly addresses skin imperfections including acne scarring and pimple marks.

#5 PRP Therapy

Platelet-rich Plasma or PRP therapy is the latest innovation in the medical and cosmetic fields. For skin hyperpigmentation issues, this approach uses the patient’s own blood to create a plasma that will be reinjected to the affected skin areas.

The growth factor-rich plasma encourages the skin pigmentation to return to its normal process. Thus, reducing the discolouration and boosting a healing process that helps the skin become softer and clearer. While it reduces pimple marks, it also prevents future acne outbursts.

In most cases, PRP therapy is a stand-alone treatment but may also be used in conjunction with other cosmetic treatments for more optimum results. And since this approach uses your own blood as the source of plasma, it is less likely for side effects or complications to happen.

Topicals and OTC Products

The following are topical alternatives that can help diminish the manifestations of pimple marks:

#1 Oil-free Sunscreen

These topical creams are specially formulated for acne-prone skin. Oil-free sunscreens keep the skin hydrated while preventing acne outbursts. Make sure to find sunscreen moisturizers that are oil-free and with SPF 50.

#2 Salicylic Acid

This naturally occurring compound is frequently used as an ingredient in anti-acne products. Salicylic acid encourages skin-clearing which includes eliminating dirt, dead tissue cells, and other skin debris that may lead to acne outbursts.

The use of salicylic acid helps reduce swelling and redness caused by pimples while minimizing the manifestation of pimple marks. However, it may be best for patients with sensitive skin to consult your cosmetic doctor for the right application of salicylic acid as this may cause dryness or irritation to the skin.

#3 Black Seed Oil

This is a medicinal plant extract known for its anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties. Black seed oil, otherwise known as nigella sativa helps reduce inflammation while speeding up the healing process of the pimple-affected area. Thus, reducing and preventing pimple marks from forming and developing.

Black seed oil is native to Eastern Europe, western Asia, and the Middle East but can be purchased online and in some pharmacies.

#4 Vitamin E Oil

Vitamin E is known to be the skin’s best friend. This naturally occurring antioxidant is powerful in protecting the skin from UV damage. It can help moisturize and soothe dry, dull and damaged skin. It also helps boost healthier skin cells while reducing numerous skin issues.

When you buy vitamin E from the pharmacy, simply prick the soft gel and extract the oil. Using a cotton ball, dub the vitamin E oil to the areas of the skin with pimple marks. Let it stay for about ten minutes and let the skin absorb the vitamin. Then wash with a gentle face wash and pat dry with a clean towel.

#5 Apple Cider

This is typically available in supermarkets but it can now be bought as soft gels in drug stores. Apple cider contains antioxidants and acetic acids that are perfect for maintaining the PH balance in your skin. Thus, reducing swelling caused by acne outbursts and preventing pimple marks from developing.

If you are using apple cider liquid, add 1 tablespoon of it to 2 tablespoons of honey and use the mixture as a topical serum. However, if you opt for soft gels, simply prick them and extract the apple cider oil.

Whether you choose the bottled apple cider or soft gels, you may apply the serum by dubbing it with a cotton ball to the pimple marks. Then let it sit for about 15 minutes before rinsing with tap water.

Our Take Away

Whether you opt for the natural way or the faster approach, remember to find the best technique that will work well with your body. It may also be helpful to reach out to your cosmetic doctor for professional advice.

Whether you are choosing to have your pimple marks treated cosmetically or have your way with home remedies, SKIN CLUB Cosmetic Doctors is here for you. Simply visit them in one of their offices in Melbourne and have an in-depth consultation about treating your pimple marks.

For the most effective way of removing pimple marks, try top-of-the-line acne scarring treatments in Melbourne today please visit us Champstory