Edwina Currie Reveals She Was Left In Absolute Agony After ‘Nightmare’ German Shepherd Broke His Hip

Reality star Edwina Currie has revealed how she broke her hip during a freak accident with a runaway dog.

The 76-year-old retired health minister was left ‘totally crushed’ after being run over by the German shepherd while out for a walk with her own dog.

The blow left the I’m A Celebrity veteran in need of an emergency hip replacement, which landed her in the hospital for 10 days.

Edwina said she was left “numb with pain” after the dog lunged at her near her home in Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire.

Edwina spent 10 days in the hospital after the German shepherd charged her and broke her hip

The former politician, who had a four-year affair with former Prime Minister John Major in the 1980s, is now considering suing the German shepherd’s owner after claiming she had seen the pet attack other dogs.

Speaking of the incident, the TV star told the sun: ‘I was walking my dog ​​when he came jumping off leash and sent me flying.

Its owner just grabbed it and left. He never asked me how he was. I was on the ground in utter agony, but he showed no remorse.

‘It was the most terrifying experience of my life. I was numb with pain… It was horrible. My hip was completely crushed.

Edwina ‘limped’ for 12 days after the fall. But she said the pain was so unbearable that she had to be taken to Macclesfield Hospital.

It was here that he discovered that the joint had disintegrated. Within hours, she was rushed into surgery for a hip replacement.

He is now back home and recovering from the operation.

Ms Currie described the dog that attacked her as a “nightmare” and said it had caused “other trouble” near where she lives.

He has already contacted Derbyshire Police, who have forced owners to ensure the pet is on a leash and muzzled in public, he added.

The 76-year-old former MP was walking her dog near her home in Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, when she was struck by a car. The collisions caused her hip (pictured) to disintegrate

The former politician has become a regular on reality shows. She is seen speaking at Oxford Union in February 2019.

During her stint in politics, Edwina served as the Conservative MP for South Derbyshire from 1983 to 1997.

She was junior health minister for two years but resigned in 1998 amid controversy over salmonella in eggs.

Edwina and Major began their love story in 1984, when Currie was a junior MP. It lasted until 1988.

More recently, the former MP has become a regular on the small screen, appearing on shows like I’m A Celebrity, Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen and Strictly Come Dancing.

In November 2020, the broadcaster lost her husband John Jones to cancer. The e-Flying Squad detective died at the age of 79 after battling the disease for several years.

The couple met when Currie interviewed him on his late-night show on BBC Radio 5 Live in the late 1990s.

Paying tribute to him at the time, Ms Currie said he was a “galling gentleman” with a “wonderful sense of humour”.