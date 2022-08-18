EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: How Greta Scacchi and her lover cousin split up 12 years ago

When Greta Scacchi began dating her first cousin, it caused a family rift with her Italian father who was “devastated” over his daughter dating his sister’s son.

But despite that, she settled with Carlo Mantegazza and in 1997 they even had a child, Matteo.

The status of their relationship has remained a closely guarded secret, mainly due to the infamous private White Mischief star who never discusses her personal life.

Recently, it was even suggested that they were still together and even that they were married.

However, I can reveal that the actress and the man she once called her “rock” broke up over a decade ago. “They split up 12 years ago,” her representative says. And a source close to the star confirms the split, but wanted to emphasize that it was all very amicable.

“They just grew apart, as couples often do, but there is no animosity whatsoever between them. They clearly have a son together and wish each other well. It just wasn’t meant to be.’

The source added: “Greta’s privacy is very important to her and she has never felt comfortable discussing anything about her own life off screen. Both she and Carlo are very private people.’

And it sounds like she’s ready for love again. Greta, 62, is currently starring in a new TV series, Darby And Joan, as a British widow who travels across Australia with a retired detective in a motor home.

She was recently asked if she would like to go on a similar road trip in real life and replied, “The vision in my head is joined by a beautiful, capable man by my side, protecting me and sharing the journey.”

In addition to Matteo, she has daughter Leila George, 30, with actor Vincent D’Onofrio. Leila was briefly married to Oscar winner Sean Penn, but they divorced earlier in the year.

At the age of 73, Lady Colin drinks her very first pint. . .

Lady Colin Campbell is now trying her luck as a tax collector after acquiring a bar in nearby Worthing

Is there anything Lady Colin Campbell can’t get her hand on?

Not content with throwing away books about Prince Harry and Meghan, restoring Castle Goring and appearing on I’m A Celebrity, she now tries her luck as a tax collector after acquiring a bar in nearby Worthing. “It’s the first time I’ve ever poured a pint,” says the 73-year-old.

The inn is run by Misha, 29, one of two Russian boys she adopted nearly twenty years ago.

But Lady C has already left her mark on the place after “buying all the photos,” and hopes the bar, called Roots, will remember her childhood in Jamaica. Bottoms up!

A stand-up comic since the mid-1990s, Tim Vine has a wealth of stage experience. But that didn’t help him deal with the stage fright, which he now admits is why he quit BBC comedy Not Going Out. Oddly enough, the 55-year-old, who left the show in 2014, had no trouble performing in front of crowds. “It was more of a sitcom thing. With stand-up you decide where you go.’

Isn’t it easier to be in control of where you go when you don’t go out?

Let me entertain you! Robbie’s free performances in Ibiza

At 48, Robbie Williams has joined most of London’s beau monde and is thrilled to be exploring Ibiza for the first time.

The pop star surprised fans with a number of impromptu nighttime performances on the Spanish party island. The father of four, who has been sober for 20 years, turned his attention to a good cause on Tuesday evening. The former Take That star and his wife, ex-X Factor judge Ayda Field, 43, attended the Teen Cancer American Art Gala hosted by charity founder Darren Strowger and Robbie Furze, of indie rock band The Big Pink. Williams (pictured with Ayda at the event) is certainly a giver, having once made £1million singing for an hour at a birthday party – donating it all to charity.

After being married and divorced three times, Jane Fonda should definitely be well rested to handle heartbreak.

Though I’m not sure if her method of dealing with it will catch on. “Put a rubber band around your wrist and if you get really mad or sad, cut it,” is a pearl of wisdom offered by the 84-year-old actress and activist.

“That sudden pain, it changes the nerve pathways in your brain and will help you get out of it for a while.”

Each their own.

The enchanting Natalie Langston, currently starring as Donna in matinee performances of Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theater in London, captured Robbie Scotcher’s heart – and accepted his marriage proposal.

So yesterday, Scotcher did a particularly good job of keeping his emotions in check when he married Natalie off to fellow thespian Richard Trinder… or, at least, their stage counterparts.

Scotcher, a member of the stage crew and also an actor, came to the rescue by stepping in at the last minute to play the show’s priest who leads Donna and Sam’s wedding – performed by Trinder. Mama Mia, indeed!

Vick’s regret dropping her full name

Vick Hope says she was advised not to use her Nigerian last name because ‘people would find it difficult to pronounce’

Former Strictly contestant Vick Hope may be making a name for herself as a presenter, but should we call her something else?

“My full name is Victoria Nwayawu Nwosu-Hope,” reveals the Radio 1 DJ (left), saying she was advised not to use her Nigerian last name because “people would find it difficult to pronounce.”

The star, 32, who recently got engaged to DJ Calvin Harris, 38, after dating for five months, adds: ‘It was a shame to drop ‘Nwosu’ when I first started out. What I should have said is, ‘A name from another country shouldn’t be a problem.’