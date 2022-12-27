EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Britain overtakes gun-crazy US as place to grow up, says mother of Beatrice’s stepson

Their son has been so warmly received into the Royal Family that he joined the King and Queen on their walk to church in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

And now architect Dara Huang has expressed her gratitude that Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, or ‘Wolfie’ as he is known, is being educated in this country instead of his native America.

She fears that the six-year-old has become another victim of a school shooting in the United States.

“I’m glad my son is not going to school in the United States,” Dara declares online. I can sleep at night knowing he won’t die on his desk tomorrow morning.

Safe: Wolfie with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice

Architect Dara Huang (pictured), 39, has expressed her gratitude that her son Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, or ‘Wolfie’ as he is known, is being educated in this country instead of his native America.

There have been more than 600 mass shootings in the US so far this year and at least 1,500 children have been killed in gun-related incidents.

Miss Huang, 39, who was engaged to interior designer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 39, before marrying the king’s niece Princess Beatrice, 34, was born and raised in the United States, where her maternal grandfather had immigrated from Taiwan. She was granted British citizenship earlier this year.

The architect, who recently appeared on Channel 4’s property show Britain’s Most Expensive Homes, made the comments after returning to the United States for Christmas while Wolfie was at King’s Norfolk retreat with his father and stepmother.

“I don’t want to get all political here, but today I went to a sports store in the US to buy tennis shoes and I couldn’t help but notice this huge section of guns – post-Christmas sale,” says Dara.

‘So I went up to the man and said, ‘What do I need to buy a gun at home? Do I need a license? And he said, ‘No, you can buy one right now and take it in two days or take a $50 two-hour hide-and-carry course and take it home right now.’ And I said, ‘Okay, so no license, medical records, felony record needed. And he said, ‘No. You can keep it in your car or at home, as you see fit. ‘

She adds: “Literally anyone can buy the most dangerous weapon known to man.”

Oh Kate, isn’t that dress a bit trashy?

Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale knows how to make a fashion statement, even if it’s “trashy.”

The daughter of the late Porridge actor Richard Beckinsale wore a black puffball gown, which appears to have been made from garbage bags, to a Christmas party with friends in Puglia, Italy.

Joining the Pearl Harbor actress, 49, was her cat Clive, whom she walked on a leash, and was more appropriately dressed in a tuxedo.

Suggesting that her outfit resembles a grow bag, Kate quips, “On our way to lunch, I could have calmly been growing eight heads of lettuce and a zucchini in my dress.”

‘Very funny’ Camilla’s TV guilty secret

Elizabeth II was said to enjoy watching the crime series Line Of Duty, but her daughter-in-law prefers another hit BBC drama.

‘I met Charles and Camilla at Clarence House [and] Camilla wanted to talk about Judge John Deed,” Jenny Seagrove tells me.

‘She was a fan of it.’ Seagrove played lawyer Jo Mills QC, opposite Martin Shaw in the title role.

Camilla, the queen consort, is a fan of Judge John Deed, says Jenny Seagrove

Seagrove played lawyer Jo Mills QC, opposite Martin Shaw (pictured) in the title role

The queen consort loves Judge John Deed. But I think she probably loves a lot of things because she’s so funny.

The 65-year-old actress adds about the long-awaited series, which was on the air for six years until 2007: “It dealt with interesting topics, such as MMR injections and cell phone masts. We had a lot of fun doing it. I would love to see him come back, as would a lot of the public, but I don’t think he will because the BBC don’t want him.

James Corden recently apologized to New York restaurateur Keith McNally after he was banned for alleged abusive behavior.

Now the Gavin and Stacey star will return to Britain to make it up to his wife, Julia Carey, and their children for putting his career first.

“We’ve been walking to the beat of my drum for a long time,” he admits. ‘I owe it to [those] I love to say, ‘I’m going to be here for a minute.’ ‘ Just a minute?

Daniel evokes a fortune of 91 million pounds sterling

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe appears to be a financial wizard.

I hear the 33-year-old actor, who has wowed viewers since he was cast in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone at the age of 12, has racked up more than £90m in the business he uses to channel his Earnings on screen, Gilmore. Jacobs.

Accounts filed last Friday reveal he made a profit of £2.2m in the year to March, taking cumulative profit at his venture to £91.4m.

There are no payment disclosures. His company’s funds are held in a mix of investments and properties, with £44.5m comprising “listed investments held at fair value based on quoted market values ​​at the balance sheet date”.

Cash of £8.8 million is also reported on the balance sheet.

Emma’s very Leigh-like story…

Nap! Vivien Leigh (left)… and Emma Samms (right)

Flattered that 1980s pin-up Emma Samms agreed to marry him last year, former BBC and GB News presenter Simon McCoy now compares his wife to double Oscar winner Vivien Leigh. .

“Watching Battle Of Britain for the 397th time, my wife tells me that Sir Laurence Olivier once told her that she reminded him of his ex-wife Vivien Leigh,” McCoy tells his followers on social media. ‘Wow!’

To prove his point, he posted photos of Dynasty star Samms, 62, and Gone with the Wind star Leigh, who died in 1967 at age 53.

Does that make McCoy Clark Gable?

The Countess Bathurst has alarmed her husband with a festive declaration. “I have decided to cycle from John o’Groats to Land’s End,” says the chateau from Cirencester Park in Gloucestershire.

My dear husband thinks I’m crazy, and maybe I am, but once I set my mind to something, it usually happens.

She acknowledges the charity challenge: “It will be on an electric bike, but I’ll be 58 on the ride and I’m not the strongest.”