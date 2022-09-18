Eddie Howe says Nerwcastle missed the ‘magic’ of Allan Saint-Maximin during Bournemouth draw

Eddie Howe says Newcastle are crying out for the ‘magic’ of Allan Saint-Maximin after seeing his side’s Premier League winless streak stretch to six games following a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

Howe pointed to the Magpies’ lack of threat up front after they were forced to rely on an Alexander Isak penalty to salvage a fifth draw of the season after Philip Billing had fired the Cherries in front.

Saint-Maximin has been sidelined through injury since the end of last month and Howe acknowledged how important the Frenchman will be as he continues to step up his progress towards a return some time after the international break.

“I think there’s a huge gap for someone like Maxi in a game like today when you’re playing against a stubborn opponent and you need a bit of magic to unlock the door,” admitted Howe.

‘You’re never going to replace Allan, so we have to find another way. I still believe we can win and be a very effective team without him, just very different.

‘There’s nobody like him in the Premier League, he’s a very unique player and he brings gifts to the team that on a day like today you’re crying out for, but we’ve just got to improve and we’ve got to get better.’

Newcastle failed to make their territorial dominance count in a frustrating first period, although Kieran Tripper and Joelinton both hit the crossbar and Bournemouth keeper Neto saved brilliantly to deny both then-Brazilian Ryan Fraser.

Gary O’Neil’s side threatened to compound Howe’s problems when Billing pounced on a Jordan Zemura through ball to put the opener past Nick Pope just after the hour mark, but Isak leveled within three minutes after VAR ruled a handball against the Cherries- defender Jefferson Lerma.

Howe senses there could be more frustration to come for his side as clubs look to dampen the St James’s Park atmosphere by sitting deep and hoping to catch them on the counter-attack.

“It won’t be a new problem for us, it will be one that will be there and we will have to be better with the ball, more creative and show more patience,” added Howe.

‘It’s a bit new for us here at home, and it will be part of our learning to adapt here at home.’

As takeover rumors began to swirl, O’Neil remained tight-lipped about his own managerial future, but the improvement in his side was clear to see as they extended their unbeaten run under his charge to three games since their 9-0 rout at Anfield .

O’Neil will discover his fate during the international break, but he insisted: ‘I have no thoughts about myself or my future. I’ll take care of the next game if I’m asked to, and I’ll let the rest take care of itself.’