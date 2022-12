India A resumed the day on 11 without a loss, losing to Yashasvi Jaiswal in the morning’s second over as the southpaw, who also scored a hundred in the first match at Cox’s Bazar, fell to newcomer Mushfik Hasan. However, Easwaran found a reliable partner on the other side in Cheteshwar Pujara as they added 119 runs for the second wicket. Pujara made 52 in his three-hour stay, hitting seven fours.