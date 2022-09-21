Early and longer sleep linked to increased dementia risk, study finds 

<!–

Going to bed early for a long night’s rest may increase an older person’s risk of developing dementia, a new study suggests.

A Chinese research team from Shandong University, in the northeastern region of the country, found that people over 60 who went to bed before 21 each night and slept more than eight hours on average had an increased risk of developing dementia than their peers who slept less and stayed up later.

While quality sleep is usually linked to good brain health, this study shows that there is a risk of a person sleeping too much. Experts also often warn that older people who start sleeping more than usual can show an early sign that they will develop dementia.

Researchers believe that older people who suddenly start sleeping for longer periods should be monitored and screened for dementia in an attempt to get treatment started earlier.

Researchers found that older people who sleep earlier and for more than eight hours at a time are 70% more likely to develop dementia than their peers (file photo)

The research team, which published their findings on Wednesday i Journal of the American Geriatrics Societycollected sleep data from nearly 2,000 participants between the ages of 60 and 74.

Each answered questions about their regular sleep and was assessed to measure their cognitive function.

They were followed for about four years on average to assess their sleep patterns and current brain health.

Over the four-year period, the researchers found that those who frequently slept for longer hours were 70 percent more likely to develop the devastating cognitive condition.

Although this study may be a surprise – as long, quality, sleep each night is often associated with quality brain health – experts have long warned that abnormal sleep patterns are often indicators that a person will suffer cognitive decline.

Excess sleep, insomnia and sleep disturbances are seen by experts as important early indicators that a person will eventually suffer from cognitive conditions such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s or dementia in the future.

Sometimes it is the earliest symptom to appear, sometimes years before a person will realize that something else is wrong.

A study published earlier this month by Stanford University researchers found that a person’s sleep age — which is more related to sleep disturbances than length — could accurately predict mortality risk and cognitive health.

Experts advise people to avoid exercise, heavy meals, alcohol or caffeine right before bed, keep a consistent sleep schedule and avoid afternoon naps to prevent sleep fragmentation, which puts them at an increased risk of developing cognitive problems.

“Going to bed and waking up at regular times is a key to improving your sleep,” he explained.

‘This means that you don’t sleep too much, but that you make sure that you are fully rested. It’s a different amount for everyone, and often the window varies slightly – for example, being a night owl versus an early bird.

“Getting solid light exposure – preferably with outdoor lights – during the day, keeping the sleep environment dark at night, exercising regularly but not too close to bedtime, not drinking alcohol and caffeine around bedtime and avoiding heavy nighttime meals all contribute to healthy sleep. ‘ said Dr. Emmanuel Mignot, professor of sleep medicine at Stanford, who contributed to the study Neuroscience News.

Other experts have also advised people not to sleep too late in the afternoon so as not to disturb their night’s sleep and make them go to bed at an abnormal time.

Heavy meals within two hours of bedtime are also recommended.

Mignot also says that a person who thinks they are suffering from a sleep problem consult a doctor, as sometimes medical intervention — not just behavioral changes — is needed for a person to improve their sleep.