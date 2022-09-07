Earl strengthens into the second hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season

Tropical Storm Earl strengthened into the second hurricane of the season on Tuesday evening and is expected to increase into a major storm over the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center said at 8 p.m. update that Earl had sustained winds of 80 mph, was 550 miles south of Bermuda, and headed north at 6 mph.

While the storm is expected to veer away from the US and head into the Atlantic Ocean, it could hit Bermuda first.

Hurricane winds up to 30 miles from Earl’s center were recorded, according to the NHC. The center of the storm is expected to pass through Bermuda Thursday evening.

Earl began forming on Friday, east of the Northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean. As the storm heads for the East Coast, forecast models ask Earl to bend away from the US.

Meanwhile, three other storm systems are being closely watched, including Hurricane Danielle — the season’s first hurricane, developing last week after August ended with no named storms for the first time in decades.

Danielle has since lost momentum and is expected to return to a tropical storm by Thursday, the NHC reported. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is 805 miles from the Azores. It is not expected to be a land threat.

Earl is also not expected to pose a land threat and is not expected to have any direct impact on the US as it is expected to bend into the open waters of the North Atlantic this weekend after falling near Bermuda has passed.

However, the storm will increase the threat of rip currents on beaches along the east coast in the coming days.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, peaking from mid-August to mid-October. But this year has been slow, according to the NOAA, which reports that the seventh storm of the year usually develops on September 3.

It is the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has gone without a named storm from July 3 to the end of August, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach previously told The Associated Press.

After Earl, the next storms will be named Fiona, Gaston, Hermine and then Ian, in keeping with the tradition of naming storms and hurricanes alphabetically.

On May 24, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced they were forecasting a particularly intense season for 2022.

“Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, are forecasting above-average hurricane activity this year, making it the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season,” they said.

NOAA predicted a 65 percent chance of a season above normal, a 25 percent chance of a near-normal season, and a 10 percent chance of a season below normal.

They predict 14 to 21 named storms, with winds of 39 mph or higher, six to 10 of which could become hurricanes.

Up to six of those could become major hurricanes, they predicted.

The phenomenon has occurred five other times since 1950, causing a quiet period leading up to the peak season, an event of about once a decade.

One of the reasons for the recent calm stretch could be higher wind shear — winds that rotate at different levels of the atmosphere, halting storm development.

Another observation was an increase in dust from the Sahara this season, which is counteracting the development of storms.

A photo provided by NOAA shows researchers flying over the eye of Tropical Storm Earl, which rapidly swells into a hurricane Tuesday evening

In Tuesday’s update at 8pm, the NHC said maximum sustained winds for Hurricane Earl have increased to about 80 miles per hour and it is expected to become a major hurricane

The silence is even more puzzling as the United Nations weather agency said last week it expected La Niña to last until the end of this year.

La Niña is a natural and cyclical cooling of parts of the equatorial Pacific that changes weather patterns worldwide, often leading to more Atlantic hurricanes, less rain and more wildfires.

If La Niña continues for the rest of the year, it will be the first ‘triple dip’ of this century – three consecutive years of feeling the climate phenomenon.

It is all the more remarkable that there have been no hurricanes in a La Niña year.

There were no tropical storms or hurricanes in the month of August in 1961 and 1997.