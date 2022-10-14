Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were no where to be seen at the NTA’s due to his back surgery

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were nowhere to be seen at the National Television Awards – due to his recent vital back surgery and her QVC schedule.

The married presentation duo, who regularly hosted the NTA-winning show This Morning, are normally regulars at the biggest night on TV.

But his recent health issues and her work with teleshopping channel QVC kept the pair from sitting with their industry peers, as they usually do on a star-studded night in London.

No-show: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were nowhere to be seen at the NTAs – due to his recent vital back surgery and her QVC schedule clash (pictured at the NTAs last year)

Northern Ireland presenter Eamonn, 62, recently told his new channel GB News that he had surgery about two weeks ago, on October 5: “It’s still early, it will probably be about three weeks before they know if it’s a success.” has been. or not.’

Ruth, on the other hand, shared her busy schedule with her Instagram stories, with one showing her travels to and presenting on her fashion segment on the QVC teleshopping channel.

Eamonn was forced to step away from his show to prepare for vital back surgery on September 28.

The television personality said he was “praying” for the surgery that would relieve pressure on his static nerves.

Health Concerns: But Eamonn’s health concerns (pictured earlier this month) and her work with QVC meant the pair didn’t sit with their peers as they usually do at the NTAs

The broadcaster has had long-term problems and previously spoke about his battle with chronic back pain after a dislocated pelvis led to three hernias.

He told the emphatically“It’s surgery with a 20 percent risk of going wrong, but because of the pain and limitations I’ve suffered over the past 18 months, I’ve decided it’s a risk I’m willing to take.

“Actually, it’s a risk I want to take because right now nothing can seem worse than the constant pain going through my lower back and legs.”

He said he’s ‘praying that God will lead’ [his] the surgeon’s hand this week’ to help him return to the ‘man he was’.

Busy woman: Ruth on the other hand shared her busy schedule with her Instagram stories, with one showing her traveling to and presenting on her fashion segment on the QVC channel

He then revealed to the publication that the pain can be so intense that sleep is sometimes its own “escape.”

He added that one can be surrounded by family and friends, but can feel severe pain as your companion.

Before saying he hopes his recovery can offer hope to those who can no longer cope with their depression in chronic pain anger.

By missing the NTAs last night, the married couple missed their former regular presentation appearance This Morning a gong for the best day show.

Holly Willoughby snuck away from the National Television Awards before the ceremony ended on Thursday, forcing Phillip Schofield to face the music when asked awkwardly about their controversy over their “queue.”

Bad: Eamonn Holmes has revealed he felt ‘humiliated’ when his co-star Isabel Webster was forced to help him through the crowd while covering the Queen’s funeral outside Buckingham Palace last month

The TV presenters were booed at the event when This Morning won the Best Daytime award, following allegations that they skipped the line to see the Queen in state last month.

Holly left just before 10pm, more than half an hour before the ceremony ended, at the awards ceremony – which was held at London’s Ovo Arena Wembley.

The GB News presenter previously made known his feelings about their ‘queue jumping’. He couldn’t hide the fact that he didn’t believe his former colleagues and said they’re ‘ruining it’.

Speaking to host Clare Muldoon, Eamonn said, “I’ll tell you what is strategic. Why is Holly fighting to keep her job, according to The Sun, but not Mr. Phillip?

Clare replied, ‘Who knows? Twitter said last night that she didn’t want to leave her job at This Morning.

‘Who wouldn’t want to give up £600,000 a year and everything else that comes with it? I think the brand is very damaged. There has to be a change from top to bottom on This Morning.”

Eamonn, who hosts his new show with Isabel Webster on GB News, temporarily retired from his role as co-host in June after being treated in hospital for his painful condition.

Last week, he revealed he felt “humiliated” when his co-star Isabel Webster was forced to help him through the crowd while covering the Queen’s funeral outside Buckingham Palace last month.

The 62-year-old announcer is currently recovering from back surgery after suffering long-term problems, who previously talked about his battle with chronic back pain after a dislocated pelvis led to three hernias.

And as he joined the show on Wednesday via a video of him at home after his surgery last week, Eamonn reflected on how he felt with Isabel, 39, who had to help him as he tripped and struggled on his crutch during the presentation period, and told her: ‘It was a problem for me’.

Scandal: Tearful Holly Willoughby was booed at the National Television Awards on Thursday before leaving the show early after backlash over the ‘queue’ – while confused Phillip Schofield stumbled when questioned about the scandal

As they chatted through their coverage of the Queen’s death and subsequent funeral in September, Isabel reflected that they were “against the crowd,” explaining: “There was a troop about eight people wide, walking, all trying to see the royal procession and we went arm in arm against the crowd, and it was a long walk.’

Eamonn praised his friend for helping him, then said, “You’re one of my best friends in life, Isabel, and you’re doing your best.

“I mean, there’s such a beautiful heart with you. But I mean, it was humiliating for me. You took me through that crowd. And I tripped a few times, and my leg gave out a few times.

“And then I was really humiliated a little bit. You didn’t care, but it was a problem for me.’

Former This Morning presenter Eamonn left GB News viewers wondering where he was when he was off screen, while the journalist took to Twitter to clear things up, writing: ‘Many of you have asked why I don’t have GB presented News.

“Unfortunately, due to a recurrence of a long-term back condition, I had to undergo unexpected hospital treatment and now I am following the doctor’s instructions by taking a short time off.