Eamonn Holmes admits he felt ‘humiliated’ as co-star was forced to help him while presenting

Eamonn Holmes has revealed that he felt ‘humiliated’ when his co-star Isabel Webster was forced to help him through the crowd while covering the Queen’s funeral outside Buckingham Palace last month.

The 62-year-old announcer is currently recovering from back surgery after suffering long-term problems, who previously talked about his battle with chronic back pain after a dislocated pelvis led to three hernias.

And as he joined the show on Wednesday via a video of him at home after his surgery last week, Eamonn reflected on how he felt with Isabel, 39, who had to help him as he tripped and struggled on his crutch during the presentation period, and told her: ‘It was a problem for me’.

As they chatted through their coverage of the Queen’s death and subsequent funeral in September, Isabel reflected that they were “against the crowd,” explaining: “There was a troop about eight people wide, walking, all trying to see the royal procession and we went arm in arm against the crowd, and it was a long walk.’

Eamonn praised his friend for helping him, then said, “You’re one of my best friends in life, Isabel, and you’re doing your best.

“I mean, there’s such a beautiful heart with you. But I mean, it was humiliating for me. You took me through that crowd. And I tripped a few times, and my leg gave out a few times.

“And then I was really humiliated a little bit. You didn’t care, but it was a problem for me.’

The star added to the experience, “She was my crutch and it was pretty embarrassing.”

Eamonn, who is married to Ruth Langsford, 62, of Loose Women, told how Isabel’s kind actions convinced him to finally go under the knife.

The former This Morning host described the lead up to his surgery, adding: “I’ve been living with this injury for 18 months. And four times surgeons have said to me, “No, there’s a 20% chance of this going wrong. We’re not going to do it, let it heal itself.”

“But it didn’t heal itself, and they found a surgeon who thought neurosurgery would help.

“It just got to the point where I thought, ‘I want my life back’. You convinced me that day that I should try something. But this isn’t so much about me, this is about people with low back pain and chronic pain. I live with it.

“There are so many people who suffer from this, and they have to suffer in silence.

“I want to try to stand up for them if I can. There are just so many people who have no hope, people who are in pain and know it won’t go away. So if you suffer from chronic pain, I extend my condolences.”

Eamonn later told viewers that he will find out next week whether his surgery was a success or not.

Last month, Eamonn shared how he was “praying” for the surgery that will relieve pressure on his static nerves.

He told the emphatically“It’s surgery with a 20 percent risk of going wrong, but because of the pain and limitations I’ve suffered over the past 18 months, I’ve decided it’s a risk I’m willing to take.”

“Actually, it’s a risk I want to take because right now nothing can seem worse than the constant pain going through my lower back and legs.”

He said he ‘prayes that God will lead’ [his] the surgeon’s hand this week” to help him return to the “man he was”.

He then revealed to the publication that the pain can be so intense that sleep is sometimes its own “escape.”

He added that one can be surrounded by family and friends, but can feel severe pain as your companion.

Before saying he hopes his recovery can offer hope to those who can no longer cope with their depression in chronic pain anger.

Ill health: The broadcaster has had long-term problems and previously spoke about his battle with chronic back pain after a dislocated pelvis led to three hernias (pictured with a cane next to wife Ruth Langsford in 2021)