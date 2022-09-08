EA working on new ‘narrative campaign’ for Battlefield

EA has a new Battlefield studio that will be working on a narrative campaign for the franchise. The studio, Ridgeline Games, is based in Kirkland, Washington, and is led by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, according to a press release.

The company has not shared any details about what this new experience might be about, when it might be released or what platforms it will be available on. But the promise of a dedicated narrative campaign could be good news for Battlefield fans who were disappointed that the live service battlefield 2042, who had a poorly received November launch, did not have its own campaign mode. And as EA moves forward with live service games, like the new Skateit’s good to see the company still investing in more narrative experiences.

EA first said it would build a Lehto-led team when it put Respawn boss Vince Zampella in charge of Battlefield weeks after 2042’s launch. Despite 2042’s rocky start, EA still seems pretty committed to the Battlefield franchise as a whole; CEO Andrew Wilson said in February that the company is “completely committed” to making 2042’s potential, and the company is working on a Battlefield mobile title that is scheduled to be released sometime this year.

In addition to the Ridgeline Games reveal, 2042 developer Dice also announced that creative director Lars Gustavsson, who has worked on the franchise for over 20 years, would be leaving the studio. He continues with “something new,” he said in a statement until GameSpot.