Drought-stricken California lost some 1,200 wells this year and half a million acres of farmland

Drought-stricken California has seen more than 1,200 wells run dry this year and half a million acres of farmland fallow, with officials saying the three-year driest period on record could drag on even longer.

The Golden State has experienced the driest January-to-March period in at least a century, as well as record amounts of rainfall in October – a so-called ‘whiplash’ weather effect that is expected to become more common as the planet warms.

Jeanine Jones, drought manager for the state Department of Water Resources, said it was impossible to say whether the dry spell would drag on longer, but officials were “actively planning for another dry year.”

Snowfall along California’s mountain ranges typically provides a third of the state’s annual water supply, but last year’s snow levels were well below average. The Colorado River is also plagued by drought, reducing supplies to Southern California.

Rainfall was 76 percent of average for the year just ended, and the state’s reservoirs are at 69 percent of their historic levels, state officials said.

Elaine Moore stands next to a dry irrigation canal and almond orchard near her property, where two wells have gone dry this summer, in Chowchilla, California, amid a mega-drought plaguing the American West

Ethan Bowles of Hefner and Drew Well Drilling runs a well drilling rig at a home in Madera County, Calif., where many wells have gone dry this year after the state’s three driest years on record.

The USDA’s analysis of California farmland depicts three distinct categories of unplanted land: fallow – cropland in dry areas left unplanted to rehabilitate the soil; prevented – land left unplanted due to natural disasters and registered for crop insurance purposes; and vacant – all other unplanted land

Most of California is in severe or extreme drought, says the US Drought Monitor. The worst conditions are throughout the Central Valley, the state’s agricultural heartland, where many of the nation’s fruits, vegetables and nuts are grown.

Rural areas are losing access to groundwater as heavy pumping depletes underground aquifers.

More than 1,200 wells have gone dry this year across the state, a nearly 50 percent increase over the same period last year, according to the California Department of Water Resources. Fewer than 100 dry wells were reported annually in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Farmers get little surface water from the state’s depleted reservoirs, so they pump more groundwater to irrigate their crops. It causes the water table to fall over California.

State data shows that 64 percent of the wells are below normal water levels.

Standing next to a dry well on her property in Chowchilla, California, Elaine Moore said her family got water from a new well they drilled after the old one ran dry last year. She even delivers water to a neighbor whose well has dried up.

‘It has been so dry the last year. We didn’t get much rain. We didn’t get a lot of snow, Moore said.

‘Everyone is very careful about what water they use. In fact, my grandson is emptying the children’s small pool to flush the toilets’.

Water shortages are already reducing the region’s agricultural production, as farmers are forced to fallow fields and let orchards wither. About 531,000 acres of farmland went unplanted this year due to a lack of irrigation water, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says.

The increase in unplanted land represented a 36 percent increase from the previous year. Experts say supplies of key crops such as wheat, cotton, rice and alfalfa could become scarce during next year’s harvest.

Elaine Moore’s family home is in Madera County, California, where many wells have gone dry this year

Visitors to Lake Mead this summer are greeted by a craggy shoreline from a former lake bed and evidence of the dramatic shrinkage of the lake, seen along the steep shoreline

The state’s water supply systems have also fallen on hard times during the drought, with this irrigation system near Fillmore, California carrying only a light flow of water during drought conditions

A ‘bathtub’, a white band of mineral deposits showing past water levels, is visible at Lake Mead at Hoover Dam on the Nevada-Arizona border due to falling water levels. The lake supplies water to millions of people and acres throughout California

A farmer stares at his once thriving tomato field in Winters California in August, now barren due to the mega drought

To make matters worse, the state’s two largest reservoirs — Shasta Lake (pictured) and Lake Oroville (not pictured) are currently at historically low levels

Falling water levels have seen the state’s landscape change drastically, exposing previously submerged lake beds due to the extremely hot weather

As climate change brings warmer temperatures and more severe droughts, cities and states around the world are facing water shortages as lakes and rivers dry up. Many communities are pumping more groundwater and depleting aquifers at an alarming rate.

“This is a key challenge not only for California, but for communities throughout the West moving forward in adapting to climate change,” said Andrew Ayres, a water researcher at the Public Policy Institute of California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, meanwhile, continues to urge California’s 39 million residents to conserve water where possible by ripping out lawns or letting them turn brown, taking shorter showers and generally being more water-conscious.

He called on people in the summer of 2021 to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15 percent from 2020 levels, even though the state is far from meeting that goal.

Scientists say climate change has made the West hotter and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

In the past five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive fires in the state’s history.

The wildfire season has also become longer and the flames more intense, scorching temperatures have broken records and lakes are shrinking. A Billings 4AJ helicopter makes a waterfall at the Oak Fire near Mariposa, Calif., in August

A riverfront property in the community of Klamath River lies in ruins after it burned in the McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest, northwest of Yreka, California, in late July