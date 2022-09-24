DR ELLIE CANNON: If tests say all is fine, why am I so windy and losing lots of weight? 

I suffer violently with wind – and what feels like air bubbles in my stomach. I have had endless tests, all showing negative results. I’ve lost about two stone over the last three years without trying and I’m probably underweight these days. Help please!

It is disconcerting to suffer from unpleasant symptoms when no cause can be found. Weight loss for no reason can be a red flag for something sinister, such as cancer. However, after extensive testing, this would usually have been found, or it would have become so severe as to be obvious.

If gas, or trapped wind as it is sometimes called, is a problem, it can feel like there isn’t much room for food.

If this is a persistent one, the GP or a dietitian can help with nutritional supplements such as nutritional drinks which are loaded with calories so that only a little needs to be consumed.

Excess gas in the digestive system generally comes from swallowing a lot of air with food. This can happen when a patient has problems with their teeth, such as ill-fitting dentures, which means they take a long time to eat and chew, or if they have too many sodas.

It can also happen if gas comes up in the stomach from the intestine. This should not happen as there is a closing ring of muscle at the junction between the two organs which stops the backflow. But in some people this muscle is weak and gas builds up.

One test that is sometimes not done is that for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, or SIBO.

This condition occurs when bacteria in the gut, which create a lot of gas, migrate into the small intestine where they shouldn’t be.

We know this leads to weight loss and excess gas and bloating.

SIBO can be tested with an endoscopy or a hydrogen breath test in the hospital and treated with a specialized course of antibiotics.

Can you help me with a bizarre problem? It seems like every time I turn my neck I hear a strange sound, like a car going over gravel. I have experienced it for many years – but there is no pain. Should I be worried? i am 68.

Hearing noises when you move your head and neck is not a common problem. That being said, it’s not necessarily worrisome. The neck joints consist of neck bones called vertebrae, stacked on top of each other with discs in between.

The joints that move when the neck turns are called facet joints.

Lubricating fluid and ligaments are also involved to allow for smooth, easy movement.

When joints make noise, doctors call it crepitus – and it can happen in any joint in the body, with or without pain.

When it’s in the neck, it’s most likely caused by rough vertebrae rubbing against each other, or ligaments rubbing against the bones. As we age, the discs between the bones shrink, encouraging the joints to rub and wear down.

In addition, air bubbles in the lubricating fluid can burst, causing a strange noise. Although this can happen in any joint, when it happens in the neck, we can hear it clearly since it is close to the ears.

If this has been going on for a long time without any other symptoms, there is no need to do anything about it. Most likely there is some arthritis or wear and tear in the joints. There may be problems further down the line with pain or stiffness.

At this stage it could be worth looking at preventive treatment of the neck to avoid future problems, such as strength exercises, massage or osteopathy.

I am pre-diabetic and overweight and the doctor says I need to exercise to improve my health. But every time I run for five minutes, I get so out of breath that I have to stop. I have a very hard time building stamina. I have tried sports like tennis, but I think I need something more intensive to move the weight.

GPs often advise patients to exercise without considering what type of physical activity is most appropriate for them or how it will fit into their everyday life.

When patients are told to exercise, they are often tempted to start something dramatic. But it will be very difficult to maintain if your fitness level is poor to begin with.

Patients quickly become demoralized, making it difficult to continue.

I would start in a different way.

You can start by walking every day for at least 30 minutes or 10,000 steps.

You don’t have to stick to this exact number, but it’s a good benchmark. It will get the body moving every day, improving stamina and fitness.

This includes going up and down stairs, visiting shops and housework. Using a pedometer would help.

Most unfit people won’t be able to run continuously for more than five minutes, but cardio exercises are important to start moving the weight.

YouTube has lots of easy home workouts you can do three times a week.

There is also some truth to the phrase ‘you can’t outrun a bad diet’ when it comes to weight loss. It is very difficult to change weight with exercise alone – so change what you eat.

A low-GI diet works well for prediabetes, as does any low-calorie eating plan.

When was the last time you saw your doctor face to face? After the difficulties that patients have faced for the past few years, it seems that things are returning to something resembling normal.

In July, there were 26 million appointments, 65 percent (17 million) in person and 11 million same-day consultations. Pre-pandemic, about 80 percent of appointments were face-to-face.

Covid helped us get better at figuring out who really needs to be seen, but I realize this is not a one-size-fits-all picture.

Last week a friend told me that her mother in the Midlands, who has complex health needs, has not seen her doctor since 2019.

Reader letters paint a similar picture. If you’ve had problems like this, or aren’t happy with the support your GP offers, I’d love to hear from you. Send me an email at the address below.

Ditch the doomsters to surf safely

It’s fairly accepted that social media can have an impact on health, whether it’s via dodgy advice from ‘influencers’ or the indirect psychological effect of scrolling through doom-laden news and rants on Twitter.

So I was delighted that the charity Beyond has launched a new campaign: #SurfSocialSafely. It has some good advice that I already follow: mute or block accounts that don’t inspire or motivate, and set time limits for scrolling.

The charity suggests wearing a watch and charging your phone away from the bedroom so you’re not tempted to check it all the time.

To add to that, I’ve deleted Facebook and both of my teenagers have left the rotten cesspool of TikTok. Basically, the more you limit these things, the better you’ll feel. Trust me.