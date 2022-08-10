Dozens of homes destroyed, thousands evacuated as wildfires rage in southwestern France

Wildfires raged in southwestern France on Tuesday, destroying 16 homes, setting 6,000 hectares on fire and evacuating nearly 6,000 people in an area already hit by massive fires last month.

France, like the rest of Europe, has been dealing with heatwaves and drought that have led to multiple wildfires across the continent in the past two months.

“The fire is raging and has now spread to the Landes department”, local winegrowing authorities Gironde said in a statement, adding that 500 firefighters were mobilized

The Gironde estuary in southwestern France was hit by two wildfires in July that destroyed more than 20,000 hectares of forest and led to the evacuation of nearly 40,000 people.

Fires also raged in other parts of the country on Tuesday, one in the southern departments of Lozère and Aveyron, where nearly 600 hectares have already burned down and where Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin will be heading later in the day.

Another fire is raging in the department of Maine et Loire in western France, where 650 hectares have been scorched and 500 hectares are threatened, according to local authorities.

(REUTERS)