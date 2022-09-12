Dozens of cars are swept away by mudslides with drivers rescued by helicopter on California highway

About 50 people were trapped after a mudslide swept down a California highway, dragging cars down roads and forcing children to get to safety.

The remnants of Hurricane Kay brought flood warnings and massive downpours to parts of San Bernadino, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Two dozen cars became trapped in the moving mud and debris, with water entering some vehicles on Pine Canyon Road in Lake Hughes around 7:30 p.m. last night.

About 50 people were trapped after a mudslide swept down a California highway, dragging cars down roads and forcing children to get to safety

Firefighters and helicopters rushed to rescue the stranded families and prevent the cars from being towed further into danger.

A woman said her two children had to climb on top of her vehicle that had been pushed off the road.

Some were brought to safety by LAPD helicopters, while others were rescued by firefighters on the ground.

There were no injuries and Imy Velderrain, the LA County Fire Chief, said, “We have helicopters trying to get everyone to safety.”

The remains of Hurricane Kay brought flood warnings and massive downpours to parts of San Bernadino, Los Angeles and Ventura counties

Firefighters and helicopters rushed to rescue the stranded families and prevent the cars from being towed further into danger

Roads, including southern Lake Hughes Road, were closed due to the mudslide.

Red Cross and Public Works were notified and the incident was still active at 10:30 pm last night.

Flood warnings had been issued all evening before the mudslide, with up to 1.25 inches of rain in San Bernadino province.

Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, and people are encouraged to exercise caution around bodies of water, underpasses, and in poor drainage areas.