Double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge breaks the WORLD RECORD during his fifth Berlin Marathon

Double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge breaks the world record with a time of 2:01:10 during his fifth Berlin Marathon
Double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge broke the world record on Sunday during his fifth Berlin Marathon.
Kipchoge’s fourth victory in Berlin has tied him with Haile Gebrselassie, who won the race from 2006-2009.
More to follow…
