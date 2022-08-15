Dorit Kemsley hits back at rumor that she had an affair with Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley criticized Dana Wilkey for insinuating she was having an affair with Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky.

The reality TV star, 46, left a long comment under a fake movie poster for ‘An Affair to Remember’ featuring herself and Umansky, 52, which Wilkey, 47, posted on her Instagram.

The Beverly Beach founder wrote that the claim was a “disgusting lie” and added that Wilkey – who previously a few episodes of the first three seasons of RHOBH – was’definitely one of the thirstiest people.’

Dana captioned her post: ‘The fans can’t stop talking about this! Thoughts?’ whereupon Dorit left a scorching comment.

‘Is something wrong with your wife? Or are you so miserable in your life that you have nothing better to do?’ she started.

“You must be one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s that simple?” the star continued.

The designer then added that spreading the rumor that her and her husband Paul “PK” could upset Kemsley’s, 54, kids, Jagger, 8, and Phoenix, 6.

“Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them aunt and uncle. Are you okay with my kids seeing it if it’s a disgusting lie?’

“If this is the only way to make money, so be it, but at least have some decency and stop trying to tell false stories, especially when you know there is NO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just to hurt for nothing. reason,” she added.

The designer concluded her statement by writing: “It’s sad, pathetic and inevitable biting the a**.”

Interesting: Following Dorit’s response, Dana took to her Instagram Stories to re-share her post, writing, ‘People don’t seem to read posts…but that saying clearly struck a chord’; Pictured 2012

Not bothered: Kyle, 53, and Mauricio – who have been married since 1996 – have not yet responded to the online claims; Pictured 2019

Meanwhile, Dana didn’t seem bothered by Dorit’s response, taking to her Instagram Stories to re-share her post, writing, “People don’t read posts apparently…but that saying clearly struck a chord.”

Kyle and Dorit have been close friends since Dorit joined RHOBH in Season 7, and their husbands, Umansky and PK, have also become close.

Kyle, 53, and Mauricio – who have been married since 1996 – have not yet responded to the online claims.

In addition to Richards’ daughter Farrah, 33, from her previous marriage, the couple share daughters Alexia, 26, Sophia, 22, and Portia, 14.

During the past seasons of the Bravo show, the couple denied rumors that the broker was unfaithful.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.