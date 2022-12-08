Doria Ragland reveals she instantly knew Prince Harry was ‘The One’ for Meghan Markle

<!–

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle’s mother, has revealed that from their first meeting, she knew Prince Harry was “The One” for her daughter.

The yoga instructor, 66, from LA, appeared on the couple’s new Netflix series and revealed she’s “ready to make her voice heard” after a “challenging” five years.

Speaking directly to the camera, the mother was questioned by producers about the first time her daughter told her about her new royal romance in 2016.

Doria recalls their phone call and says Meghan – who was starring as Rachel Zane in Suits at the time – whispered, “Mom, I’m going out with Prince Harry.”

Doria Ragland first spoke about her daughter’s relationship with Prince Harry in their new Netflix documentary

Doria said, ‘I began to whisper [and said] “Oh my God!”

During that first phone call, Meghan told her mother to keep her relationship a secret.

The mother explained, “From the beginning, it was kind of… no one was allowed to know.”

Doria then shared her first impressions of her son-in-law, but did not reveal where or when the meeting took place.

Doria said the couple looked ‘really happy together’ when she first met Prince Harry in 2016 – leading her to believe he was ‘The One’ for her daughter

She continued, “He was this 6’1 handsome man with red hair, [he had] great manners. He was just really nice. They look very happy together.

“He was the one.”

Buckingham Palace will be bracing for the worst after two trailers reveal the pair will claim they had no protection from royal officials and that aides were actively leaking and “planting” stories against them as part of a “dirty game”.

King Charles and Prince William are about to give a ‘quick and firm’ answer to any false claims in the Harry and Meghan Netflix series – but William and his wife Kate probably won’t look into it themselves sources said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already made a number of claims in two trailers released by Netflix

The first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series landed today

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already made a number of claims in recent days in two trailers released by Netflix, saying they lack protection from the palace and accusing aides of actively leaking and ‘planting’ stories against them as part of a ‘dirty game’.

But the royal family believes the series will actually slim down on new revelations.

A source told The mirror“There’s a real sense in the camp that Harry and Meghan are making a lot of noise and there’s not much more to say.

“But preparations are made for all outcomes, especially if false accusations are made.”

Members of the now-defunct Sussexes household are also said to be “seething with anger” over trailers for the six-part documentary.

Officials from both Buckingham and Kensington Palace will watch the first three episodes of the series on Thursday morning.

But it is clear that the Prince and Princess of Wales will refuse to watch the first three episodes of the documentary.

An insider also told The Sun that the royals are reluctant to have a tit-for-tat battle over the series.

They said, ‘If there are parts that are plainly wrong, then it is only right that they be corrected.

“The trailers already contain some glaring errors and misrepresentations, which doesn’t bode well for the full series. But the plan is to keep schtum and keep going.”

But sources told the newspaper they are unlikely to comment until the full series is released – which is expected next Thursday.

Aides are believed to have been briefed by the King and Prince of Wales to provide a ‘swift and firm’ response if necessary.

