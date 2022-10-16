‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Crosses $78 Million at Global Box Office

don’t worry darling, director’s psychological thriller Olivia Wilde, received a lot of publicity leading up to its release, but was plagued by average reviews and embroiled in controversy. Despite this, the film has now earned a worldwide total of $78.2 million.





The decline of the film was mainly seen outside the United States, where don’t worry baby brought in just $3 million last weekend despite playing in 66 overseas territories representing 3,865 screens. This marked a 45% drop in box office for the film’s remaining markets. The added $3 million rose don’t worry baby to an international total of $35.8 million. The main US market for the film fared slightly better, with a decent opening weekend at the end of September and grossing $19.3 million. From that moment on, don’t worry baby has grossed $42.4 million in the US, bringing the film’s cumulative worldwide total to $78.2 million.

The film was knocked out of the top spot in its second week by the horror sleeper hit Smile, and ended up with 62% overall. This massive drop, coupled with the recent 45% drop in foreign markets, seems to confirm that audiences continue to shy away from the film.

In the core, don’t worry baby seems like a recipe for easy success. Starring Harry StylesFlorence PughGemma Chan and Chris Pine, along with Wilde, the film features a young couple, Jack and Alice, played by Styles and Pugh, who live in the seemingly idyllic community of Victory, described as an “experimental corporate town.” However, as the film progresses, it becomes clear to Alice that everything in her nuclear home may not be as it seems, and that “Alice can’t help but wonder what exactly they are doing in Victory, and why,” according to the logline. from the movie.

Collider’s official review gave the film a B-, calling it “a shallow matinee thriller with a few follow-up aha’s” that “ultimately doesn’t sting like it should.” It seems that, based on the shrinking box office revenue, many viewers feel the same way.

don't worry baby is now in cinemas.