Don’t play Janet Jackson’s 1989 song Rhythm Nation on your laptop because it will crash some models

Janet Jackson’s 1989 hit Rhythm Nation has a funky beat that makes listeners want to dance, but the tune contains a unique frequency that makes some older laptops crash.

The issue was revealed by Microsoft’s chief software engineer, Raymond Chen, on his blog The old new thingin which he states that the frequency of the song corresponds to the frequency emitted by the laptop’s hard drive, which is called a resonant frequency, which is the natural frequency of an object.

The crashing laptop is similar to how a glass shatters when exposed to certain sounds – sound released from a source carries the invisible vibration through the air and onto the glass.

The unique frequency in Jackson’s song was discovered by an unnamed “major computer manufacturer” who also found that laptops near the computer that were playing also crashed.

Microsoft declared Rhythm Nation a security vulnerability labeled CVE-2022-38392.

Janet Jackson’s (pictured) 1989 song Rhythm Nation is considered a security vulnerability because it crashes laptops when played

“A colleague of mine shared a story about Windows XP product support. A major computer manufacturer discovered that playing the music video for Janet Jackson’s ‘Rhythm Nation’ would cause certain laptop models to crash,” Chen describes in a blog posted Wednesday.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to be in the lab they should have set up to investigate this problem. No artistic judgment.’

However, the unmanned manufacturer discovered that Jackson’s song also crashed his competitors’ laptops, BleepingComputer reports.

“Playing the music video on one laptop caused a nearby laptop to crash, while the other laptop didn’t play the video,” the report said.

This is because the song (pictured is a recording from the music video) has the same frequency as what some older hard drives output

“It turned out that the song contained one of the natural resonance frequencies for the model of 5400 rpm laptop hard drives that they and other manufacturers were using.”

The issue was resolved after manufacturers added a “custom filter in the audio pipeline that detected and removed the offending frequencies during audio playback.”

How Frequencies Break Glasses, Shake Buildings and Crash Laptops All objects have natural vibrations, depending on their size and shape, which are not normally felt by humans, known as their natural or resonant frequency. When these objects are exposed to external vibrations or forces with a frequency equal to or close to their natural frequency, these objects often vibrate very strongly. This process, known as resonance, can cause one weak vibration to cause a large vibration on a larger object. A small-scale example would be someone breaking a wine glass by singing in just the right note, the resonant frequency. In buildings or on bridges, this can happen when people on or in the structures synchronize their movements. And it crashes laptops.

“And I’m sure they put a digital version of a ‘Do Not Remove’ sticker on that audio filter (although I’m concerned that in the many years since the workaround was added, no one remembers why it’s there,” Chen shared in the blog.

“Hopefully their laptops don’t still carry this audio filter to protect against damage to a hard drive model they no longer use.)”

Not only are frequencies known to break glass, but last year they shook a gigantic 980-meter skyscraper in China.

On May 18, the SEC Plaza in China’s Futian neighborhood began to rock, forcing residents to evacuate quickly.

Officials were stunned by the event, as no earthquakes were detected.

Lu Jianxin, a chief engineer at China Construction Science and Industry Corp, suggested that the rare phenomenon was caused by mechanical resonance, which occurs when a structure’s natural oscillations interact with an external force.

He told the Shenzhen Special Zone Daily: “If there was no earthquake today, it would be unusual for SEG Plaza to have such a situation.

“Judging by the information currently available, this could be a chance frequency coincidence, that is, resonance.”

The local weather report at the time showed a wind speed of 27 mph, which shouldn’t have caused such a problem for the building.

“After checking and analyzing the data from several earthquake monitoring stations in the city, there was no earthquake in Shenzhen today,” the statement said.

“The cause of the shaking is being verified by various departments.”