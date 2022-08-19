Donate to a great cause when you buy this Magic TrackPad 2

If you’re looking for new gear and peripherals to help you re-invest in your education, Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is the way to go. These handy trackpads are much wider than the ones on your MacBook, giving you more multi-touch. flexibility as you browse through course materials. You can get one for $100.99 during our Back to Education event.

In addition, for every Magic Trackpad 2 sold during this promotion, we will donate $0.50 to a charity that you can vote for via email, which you will receive after purchase. These organizations address major issues such as underfunded schools so you can support another student’s education while investing in your own.

This trackpad has an edge-to-edge glass surface, allowing your fingers to glide effortlessly as you click from window to window. In addition, it uses four pressure-sensitive force sensors, which can be useful in applications such as graphic design. It has everything you need to pair it with your Mac, including Bluetooth functionality. Finally, its sleek, lightweight design makes it easy to slip into your bag.

Macworld readers can get the Apple Magic TrackPad 2 for just $100.99 during our Back to Education event, which ends August 24.

Apple A1535 Magic Trackpad 2 (brand new sealed) – $100.99

Feel the magic

Prices subject to change.