Domenic Perre guilty of murder of Geoffrey Bowen in 1994 National Crime Authority bombing

National Crime Authority bomber Domenic Perre is likely to die in prison, a just outcome for an ‘evil’ man who committed a ‘horrific’ crime, relatives of his victims say.

Perre was sentenced on Friday after being found guilty of the murder of Detective Constable Geoffrey Bowen and the attempted murder of solicitor Peter Wallis in the 1994 Adelaide attack.

Supreme Court Justice Kevin Nicholson imposed the mandatory life sentence and, with the 65-year-old already in prison for drug offences, extended his non-parole period by just over 30 years.

The minimum prison term means Perre will be in his mid-90s before he is eligible for parole and, given his serious health problems, including heart problems and diabetes, will likely die behind bars.

Jane Bowen-Sutton (centre) said the verdict, along with the perseverance and hard work of investigators, had “brought justice to our beloved Geoff and Peter Wallis”

Watching from the public gallery, Sgt Bowen’s widow Jane Bowen-Sutton said the verdict, along with the tenacity and hard work of investigators, had “brought justice to our beloved Geoff and Peter Wallis”.

“Although our loss is immeasurable, this result goes to bring a quiet acceptance of our tragic loss,” she said.

‘We hope our beloved Geoff can now rest in peace.’

Sgt Bowen’s brother Simon said whether Perre’s non-parole period was appropriate would be discussed over the coming weeks.

“But I’m glad that such an evil person is in prison and this person will remain in prison for what I believe will be the rest of his life,” he said.

Genevieve Wallis, daughter of Mr. Wallis, said Perre’s prison could never bring back Sgt Bowen or remove her father’s mental and physical scars.

“But it’s justice and it’s retribution,” she said.

‘It is an acknowledgment of the suffering that Bowens and Wallis have endured since Domenic Perre sent a bombshell to the NCA.

‘This sentence allows our families to move forward.’

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said the conviction and sentence in the Perre case was the result of the tireless efforts of investigators over many years.

He also praised the civilian witnesses who testified at Perre’s nearly year-long trial, describing their evidence as crucial to securing the conviction.

“We all take great comfort in the fact that Domenic Perre will die in prison,” Mr Stevens said.

“It’s definitely something that the families are very happy with.

“From a law enforcement perspective, we believe this is a just outcome for the horrific crime he committed back in 1994.”

Sgt Bowen died from extensive injuries, including the loss of his left arm, when a package bomb built and sent by Perre exploded in his office.

Wallis, who was standing nearby, lost an eye and suffered severe burns in the blast.

He died in 2018.