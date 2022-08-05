Does It Matter What Kind of Cleats I Buy for My Child?

Are you looking to buy cleats for your child? Online soccer stores feature different cleats for soccer, baseball, American football, lacrosse, and other sports. When purchasing youth soccer cleats, comfort, support, and longevity are among the top priorities. Not all cleats are the same, and the type of cleats you buy is a key consideration.

4 Reasons Why Buying the Right Cleats Matter?

The first question to consider is whether the cleats you’re about to buy are for a specific sport. Referees can flag your child for wearing baseball cleats during a soccer game. If your child plays soccer, stick to the recommended cleats. Here are four reasons you should purchase the right cleats:

1. Find Cleats for the Turf

Soccer cleats are designed for different grounds. The two popular categories are indoor and outdoor cleats. You can find unique variations like soft ground (SG), hard ground (HG), firm ground (FG), artificial ground (AG), and hard court (HC) cleats. SG cleats are perfect for wet, muddy fields, while HG cleats work well on dried grass fields. FG cleats are the most popular and work on standard grass fields.

AG cleats work on artificial turfs, while HC cleats are for asphalt, indoor courts, and futsal. If you can’t afford a pair for the different ground, choose FG cleats with classic studs. FG cleats offer excellent traction and work in most school fields. If your child plays indoors, find cleats with a rubber outsole for the best grip. Buying the right kind of cleats will provide the best on-field performance.

2. Secure Your Child’s Comfort

Cleats should be comfortable, breathable, and lightweight. Every child has unique comfort requirements. Some youth players have higher arcs, while others need wider cleats. Before you order soccer cleats online, you should measure your child’s feet to determine the right size and width. The goal is to get a perfect fit for your child.

If the cleat is too wide, it may lead to bruising as the foot will move inside. Tight cleats can be unbearable, especially in a contact sport like soccer. The type of cleat you buy matters because it affects how comfortable your child will be during practice and match day. A good design features a breathable upper, secure studs, and heel support.

3. Get the Right Cleat for the Position

You need to buy the right cleats for the position your child is playing. Young athletes can play in different positions from game to game, but most have a key role. Cleat manufacturers provide unique designs for specific positions. A goalkeeper’s cleats should offer more traction and a larger strike surface for the long goal kicks. Defending midfielders and defenders need cleats with tough upper, outsole, and heel for extra protection.

If your child is a forward, winger, or attacking midfielder, go for lightweight cleats that support quick turns and sprints. You should find functional cleats that offer the needed support for the position. Children who prefer skills should have lightweight cleats with molded bottoms. Offensive and defensive players may need more sturdiness and support.

4. Find Durable Soccer Cleats

Durability is a key aspect of review when buying youth soccer cleats. Most cleats will only last a season, so you don’t need to find the most expensive brand. You need durable materials to survive different weather elements. A synthetic composition is the choice material for children new to soccer. The material is snug, flexible, and comes ready to wear. Synthetics retain their construction and don’t stretch.

Leather cleats take some time to break into and offer the best durability, but you might have to pay more. When buying cleats, review the upper, outsole, and heel sections. Focus on the material quality and support features. You should check the insole, ankle profile, lacing, and texture. The best cleats retain their construction for the whole season and save you money.

Premium Quality Youth Soccer Cleats

Purchasing youth soccer cleats is easy once you know what to look for. The goal for most parents is to find the perfect fit. Comfort, durability, support, and balance are among the top priorities. If you are unsure what cleats your child needs, consider speaking to the soccer coach for professional insights. You can get a much better recommendation from someone who is familiar with the product.