Djed Spence is already on the backfoot at Tottenham after Antonio Conte’s admission

Antonio Conte’s initial comments about Djed Spence did not convey a clear endorsement of Tottenham’s new £20m purchase.

“Spence is an investment of the club,” said the Italian. “The club wanted to do it. I said: ‘Okay, this player is young, but he has shown that he can be a good, important player for us’. The club decided to buy it.’

The 21-year-old has long been a target for Spurs, but Conte was very keen to get over the point that it wasn’t his asset – Spence already put on the backlog when he arrived at the Premier League club.

Djed Spence became Tottenham’s sixth summer signing from Middlesbrough

Spence returns from a great season with Nottingham Forest, who deserved promotion

However, he is already on the back foot, as Antonio Conte admitted it was not his signature

It suggests Spence has some work to do to convince Conte why the club was right to push so hard for him as he battles Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal to earn a solid starting spot at the right-back position.

It’s not the first time Spence has something to prove.

After a brilliant season at Nottingham Forest, where he played a key role in Steve Cooper’s squad that reached the Premier League for the first time since 1999, there is optimism that Conte can take Spence’s game to the next level.

Spence is greeted on Hotspur Way by an old face; Ryan Sessegnon, who he played with during his youth team days at Fulham.

Their divergent paths to the top provide evidence of how footballers mature and develop at different rates and how far Spence has come since 2018.

Four years ago, Sessegnon was the championship player of the season with the world at his feet after helping Fulham’s promotion winning campaign.

Spence made his first impression at Middlesbrough after being released from Fulham academy

However, Spence lost his way at the Teeside club under former manager Neil Warnock

Spence, who is 83 days his junior, was released by the Cottagers to join Middlesbrough, while two other right-backs were retained.

At Teeside, Spence didn’t break into the first team until the 2019-20 season, making his league debut in a 1-0 win over Charlton in December.

Just a month later, he won the EFL Young Player of the Month after also scoring his first goal and helping Middlesbrough keep three clean sheets.

Jonathan Woodgate’s demise as manager shortly after Project Restart proved to be the beginning of the end. Although Spence played 38 times under Warnock the following season, his attacking instincts hit a roadblock with his manager’s conservatism.

Warnock, who retired this year after 41 years in the dugout, couldn’t figure out whether Spence would play in the top or non-league.

Explaining why Spence was loaned to Nottingham Forest, Warnock told: talkSport: ‘I let him go, he really had to orientate himself.

Well done Djed I did say you were premier league or non-competition glad you listened and took my advice now go enjoy your success Those cigars won’t do you any good, son https://t.co/EANP8g4ri9 — Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) May 30, 2022

“I actually told him you can go to the top or to the non-league. I think Steve Cooper is the manager for him to be honest. He has let him move forward more than once which suits his game.

“There aren’t many players that you can say it’s up to them personally how far they go – it’s about what’s in the mind.

“He could play at a top club in England in five years or in the non-league, I don’t know.”

In a separate interview, Warnock told the Northern Echo: “Me and Djed had had a few collisions and we weren’t really in agreement.

“There were some things going on in the background, and then suddenly Isaiah came on the scene.”

Spence made 50 appearances across all competitions last season and caught the attention of Premier League clubs after his impressive FA Cup performance against Arsenal and Leicester

Part of the reason for their outburst came from Warnock looking to give Isaiah Jones a point in the team at right-back position.

He said, ‘The question then was what was best for Djed? Was it best to sulk him on the couch because I wanted to give Isaiah a chance? Or was it better to send him somewhere where he could play and enjoy some more?’

After Spence won promotion with Forest, the defender clearly hadn’t forgotten about his former manager, who lashed out at Warnock in a Twitter post.

‘Oh, where are my manners! Welcome to Twitter @warnockofficial,” he said, posing with a cigar in his mouth in a dressing room at Wembley Stadium after the play-off final.

Warnock replied in a tweet, saying: ‘Well done Djed, I did say you were Premier League or non-competition, glad you listened and took my advice, now enjoy your success.’

Spence proved Middlesbrough wrong by letting him leave on loan, but it was an inspired choice by the player and Nottingham Forest as the youngster flourished under Steve Cooper.

Spence made his England Under-21 debut in March in a 3-0 win over Albania

He made 50 appearances in all competitions last season, most notably in the FA Cup, where he led Arsenal to a 1-0 victory in the third round, before scoring against Leicester to knock out the Foxes in a 4-1 thrashing.

Spence scored three goals and five assists, while also making his England Under-21 debut in March in a 3-0 win against Albania.

There are lessons to be learned from his time at Middlesbrough, however, with him starting his time under new manager Conte.

Rightly or wrongly, Warnock – a respected veteran of the game, decided Middlesbrough was better without Spence. Conte is also a temperamental manager and will not have time to sulk if Warnock’s description of Spence is correct.

The Italian is a much less forgiving figure and has had a fight with players who don’t behave the way he wants behind the scenes, with Diego Costa at Chelsea being a clear example.

For Spence it is a golden opportunity to learn from one of the best coaches in the world, who has won trophies at every major club he has led until Tottenham.

Conte’s 3-4-3 system suits Spence’s attacking style of play. His ability to progress with the ball and beat players one-on-one is something Tottenham’s other right-backs at Royal and Doherty can’t offer.

Although he is more known for his offensive ability, he is also solid defensively. Spence is strong and decent in individual duels – he doesn’t let attacking players get past him too often.

Conte is one of the best managers in world football and perfect for Spence to learn from

However, a step will have to be made in the Premier League and the Champions League and Conte will do everything in his power to improve his decision-making in the future, his positioning and his execution in the future.

In Forest’s FA Cup exit to Liverpool, it was his side where Kostas Tsimikas took Spence out of the game with a bluffed cross, before finding Diogo Jota to score the winner.

It shows the step Spence must make defensively now that he plays for a top team for the biggest trophies in the game.

As a right-back for Forest, his throw into the penalty area was unspectacular, despite his ability to get into attacking positions with ease. Something Conte wants more from his player when he compares his passing ability to the best fullbacks in the league.

The coming season offers much hope for Spurs following their improvements last season, as well as bringing in other new signings such as Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Clement Lenglet.

Spence may have some work to do to earn his place, judging by Conte’s comments, but the England youngster ticks a lot of boxes for Spurs. The potential is clearly there to grow his game under Conte and it will come as no surprise if he plays for Doherty and Royal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium soon.