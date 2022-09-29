Dillian Whyte links up with Arturo Gatti’s coach Buddy McGirt and relocates to California

The Body Snatcher Said He Will ‘Stand Up’ In December And Fight Anthony Joshua

Whyte is also training in California compared to his usual location, Portugal

Dillian Whyte has hired a new coach and moved to the United States after his devastating defeat to Tyson Fury on April 23.

Whyte won a world title against the WBC heavyweight champion earlier this year but suffered a sixth-round TKO at Wembley Stadium in London.

Whyte said goodbye to Xavier Miller and Harold Knight shortly after the fight and has now moved to California to train under American coach Buddy McGirt.

Dillian Whyte has changed his coaching team again and has moved to the United States

He attended his first training session on Thursday under new coach Buddy McGirt (above)

The Body Snatcher broke up with his longtime coach, Mark Tibbs, in 2020 before his world title clash with Fury.

He joined forces with Miller and Knight leading up to the fight and completed his training camp in Portugal.

However, Whyte has now moved to America to train under McGrit’s guidance ahead of his comeback fight later this year.

Speaking of his new coach, Whyte told: Boxing247: ‘Buddy was a two-time world champion, he fought a lot of good guys and he’s also been in the corner of a lot of top men.

Whyte took on Fury in a battle for the world title but was TKO in the sixth round at Wembley

Whyte broke up with his longtime coach, Mark Tibbs, in 2020 before his world title clash

“He’s been there, had years and rounds of world title experience and I think that’s what I need at this stage in my career, someone who can make small adjustments and have a little more experience in big fights.”

McGirt is a former professional boxer who fought from 1982 to 1997. He was also world champion in two different weight divisions.

Overcoming Frankie Warren, McGirt won the IBF light welterweight title in 1988 and defeated Simon Brown in Las Vegas in November 1991 to win the Lineal and WBC welterweight titles.

The American retired from boxing in 1997 with a 73-6-1 record with 48 knockouts. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame for his impressive track record and storied career.

Whyte (L) joined forces with Xavier Miller (R) and Harold Knight leading up to his fight with Fury and completed his training camp in Portugal but split with his team after the defeat

McGrit (right) quit boxing in 1997 and went on to train the likes of Derek Chisora ​​(left)

McGrit began coaching shortly after retirement and worked with several talented youngsters including Arturo Gatti, Antonio Tarver, Hasim Rahman, Paulie Malignaggi and Sergey Kovalev.

After helping those athletes become world champions, McGrit was named Trainer of the Year in 2002 and trained, among others, Derek Chisora.

McGrit will now use his expertise to lead Whyte back to the top of the heavyweight scene.

With McGrit in his camp, Whyte has said he is ready to ‘step up’ and fight Anthony Joshua in December if his Battle of Britain clash with Fury falls through.

The clash between Anthony Joshua (right) and Fury (left) is hanging by a thread. Whyte has said he’s happy to ‘step up’ and fight AJ if England battle fails

Whyte wants revenge on AJ after losing to him in December 2015 (above)

The Body Snatcher wants revenge on Joshua after he lost to him on December 12, 2015.

Joshua emerged victorious from their fight at the O2 Arena after winning by technical knockout (TKO).

Speaking of a possible fight with AJ, Whyte said: “If the Fury fight isn’t made with him and Joshua, me and Joshua can fight in December if he wants to.

“He’s training for it, he’s ready, he’s ready to take on Fury, so if that fight isn’t made, I’ll get up and go head-to-head with Joshua.”