Diff’rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges, 57, marries Bettijo in Beverly Hill

A famous 80s TV star has tied the knot.

Diff’rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges, I told the beautiful brunette Bettijo B Hirschi, who works as a photographer, designer and event plannerin Beverly Hills on Wednesday afternoon at the historic Greystone mansion, according to TMZ.

The 57-year-old TV head only met his lover through a dating app nine months ago; he proposed just six months after their first date.

On Instagram, she calls herself a ‘Designer, Photographer & Sometimes Supermom with 4 Kids’. She has been married before, but since 2017 she has not shared a photo with her husband on Instagram.

Only about 40 people attended Todd and Bettijo’s extra-wedding ceremony, the site claimed.

He had his mother and siblings there, and the rest of the party was Bettijo’s friends and family.

In images shared by the site, she was seen in a white satin dress with a veil and train while holding a bouquet of flowers. She was walked down the aisle by an elderly gentleman.

Bridges looked neat in a dark suit with a white shirt.

It seems she has been married before as she has posted pictures with a man on Instagram along with four kids. She last posted a photo of him in 2017.

In a 2020 Halloween photo, the man was not present.

Todd was previously married to Dori Bridges from 1998 to 2012.

The actor was a household name in the 1980s for playing Willis Jackson on the sitcom Diff’rent Strokes. The series aired from 1978 to 1986.

She loves to post: she posts consistently on Instagram about her busy life with four kids

His two main co-stars in the series have passed away.

Gary Coleman, who played Arnold Jackson, died in Utah in 2010 at the age of 42.

And Dana Plato, who played as Kimberly Drummond, died in Oklahoma in 1999 at the age of 34.

Lead Conrad Bain also passed away in 2013 at age 89 in Livermore, California, and Charlotte Rae died in 2018 at age 92 in Los Angeles.

He also had a recurring role as a monk on the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris.

Bridges worked as a commentator on the television series TruTV Presents: World’s Dumbest… from 2008 to 2013.

His new wife has a bit of fame in her background.

Her website states that she was a guest on the Martha Stewart Show and her work has also been featured in Real Simple, O, Redbook, Allure, Parents, Family Circle and Health.

She has over 20 years of experience in writing, editing and design, blogging, photography, prop styling, set decoration, event planning, publicity.

The budding star has the lifestyle and parenting blog Paging Supermom.