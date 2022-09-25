Didier Deschamps pleads with PSG to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of the Qatar World Cup in November

Didier Deschamps has asked Christophe Galtier to rest Kylian Mbappe for some games ahead of the start of the Qatar World Cup in November, with teams across Europe facing hectic match overload in the coming months.

The France national team manager has called for his superstar to be given the chance to ‘breathe’ between games, but the PSG boss has not considered allowing his best player to move to the bench.

Mbappe has started the campaign in scintillating form, with 10 goals in nine games already, and despite his sensational run, Deschamps will be keen for his striker to fully cope with Qatar.

He told French Outlet that Telephone foot: ‘I know him [Galtier] still want to play Kylian. But from time to time: to be able to breathe a little bit, to have a few good minutes less, it does not fail him, on the contrary.’

The obvious world-class quality the 23-year-old brings to his already star-studded side might not be missed as much in Ligue 1.

But his side still have four more games to play in the Champions League, with Galtier sure to field his strongest side to give the best chance of progression.

Out of a possible 810 minutes from nine games so far, Mbappe has featured in 767, underscoring how loathe the French boss is to risk not deploying his most brilliant attack, despite not being in the squad for the first game of the season match.

But it appears that Deschamps himself is unwilling to rest the 23-year-old after he played 90 minutes against Austria on Thursday night, and is certain to play a role against Denmark on Sunday night.

National team managers face two nail-biting months, watching the rise of their stars through gritted teeth, cringing at the slightest gust of wind in their direction.

Christophe Galtier’s PSG are scheduled to play 11 games before the World Cup in November

Mbappe’s teammates Neymar and Lionel Messi are also sure to prove crucial to their respective nations’ hopes at the tournament, and between the three of them have combined for an incredible 43 goals and assists.

The former Monaco speedster has been key to Deschamps’ success in charge of his country and starred as Les Bleus won the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

If they are to have any hope of coming close to matching that performance in Qatar, then they need him to be fit and at his best.