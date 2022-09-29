Did Waffle House predict the severity of Hurricane Ian?

When the Waffle House closes, you know it’s bad.

As Hurricane Ian tore through Florida on Wednesday, the 24-hour breakfast chain known for staying open, even during many natural disasters, temporarily closed 35 of its locations.

The Waffle House has been known to brave the storms and stay open to provide resources to first responders and the community.

So this week’s closures were a telling sign of the severity of the monstrous Category 4 storm that has left a devastating trail of destruction in its wake.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has historically used the unofficial term ‘Waffle House Index‘ to help measure damage in disaster areas.

If the restaurant closes or limits menu items during or after a hazard, they know the community took a big hit.

A closed Waffle House in Punta Gorda, Florida on Tuesday before Hurricane Ian hit the Florida coast. The restaurant is known to remain open to provide resources to first responders and the community, but 35 were still closed Thursday.

TAMPA: Floridians are sharing photos on social media of crowded Waffle House venues

As of Thursday, there were about 35 locations closed in Florida, said Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House. PEOPLE. But that number will fluctuate quite a bit, she said.

“We are in the process of reopening restaurants, depending on power availability, security and staffing, among other issues.”

“We are working diligently to continue serving the communities in which we are located,” he added.

The term ‘Waffle House Index’ was coined by Craig Fugate, a former FEMA administrator, during the 2004 hurricane season to measure the effect of a natural disaster on an area.

There are three levels based on the amount of service the restaurant can provide right after a heavy storm:

GREEN: Full menu; restaurant suffered little or no damage and is at full power YELLOW: Limited menu; the restaurant is running out of food or has limited power RED: The Waffle House is closed due to severe flooding or damage

People wait in line at a Florida Waffle House on Thursday afternoon as some begin to reopen after Hurricane Ian

“If a Waffle House can serve a full menu, it likely has power (or is running on a generator),” FEMA wrote on its blog in 2017. “A limited menu means an area may not have running water or electricity, but there is gas for the stove

Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer joined ‘Fox and friends’ Thursday and said the restaurant did its best to prepare, but still has places with significant damage.

“It kind of took on a life of its own, and it’s something that a lot of people ask us about this time of year,” he said.

“We closed everything that was in danger before the storm,” he added.

‘Now we’re in the process of trying to access where we have power, where can we get people, how can we get people started.’

Ehmer said the company is working hard to open as many locations as possible.

Locations that sustained damage, including broken windows and toppling signs, include stores in and near Port Charlotte, Fort Myers, Punta Gorda and Naples.

“As soon as I’m done with this, I’ll be back on the grill,” he said.

Homes in Fort Myers have been decimated by the storm, with several properties leveled and colliding with other buildings.

The extreme damage can be seen in aerial photos, with houses washed into the water in Fort Myers as trees and buildings break.

In 2018 during Hurricane Florence, Waffle House closed 20 locations and 90 during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The restaurant chain takes its role very seriously. In 2018 it activated its ‘Storm Center’ to monitor Hurricane Florence.

“If we open up quickly after the storm, that means the community is coming back and people are out, we’re getting back to that sense of normalcy,” a Waffle House spokesperson said at the time.

“After a storm, they really expect us to be there to help them because they’re used to us being there the rest of the year.”

Hurricane Ian is poised to unleash more devastation as it kicks up seawater in the Atlantic before taking aim at South Carolina after pummeling Florida this morning and overnight.

Waffle House, especially locations in areas that receive many hurricanes, has a reputation for effective disaster management.

The monster storm is expected to recharge from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane as it tracks north into the upper Sunshine State, southern Georgia and South Carolina.

The region is also bracing for more storm surge that could dump large amounts of water on major cities like Jacksonville, Savannah and Charlotte.

It comes as Joe Biden has warned Ian could be the ‘deadliest’ hurricane in Florida history with ‘substantial loss of life’ as hundreds are feared dead after many refused to evacuate their homes.

Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis called the tsunami-like flooding a “once-in-500-year” event and revealed that it has left 2.7 million without power across his state.

It has mobilized 50 National Guard helicopters to search for survivors and rescue the thousands who are still stranded, missing or trapped in their homes following extensive damage from torrential water and 155 mph winds.

Eight people are confirmed dead as a result of the storm in Charlotte County, county commissioner Chris Constance told CNN.

Good Samaritans are seen in Orange County trying to keep children from getting caught up in flash flooding as Hurricane Ian continues to cross the state.

Many emerged from their bunkers Thursday morning to witness the devastation of their communities, with some breaking down in tears as their belongings were destroyed.

The Lee County Sheriff expressed fear that it was one of the worst natural disasters since Katrina with hundreds of deaths, but later toned down his comments after DeSantis and FEMA insisted the death toll is unknown.

However, he did not retract the claims, simply saying they were preliminary, as he also warned that “looting and violence” would not be tolerated afterwards.