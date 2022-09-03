Dhakota Williams says late dad Carl would be ‘proud’ of her OnlyFans career

<!–

Gangland heiress Dhakota Williams has claimed that her late father Carl would be proud of doing OnlyFans.

The 21-year-old made the shocking confession during a question-and-answer session with her 40,000 Instagram followers on Saturday.

“Does your father roll in his grave that you do OnlyFans?” one of her followers asked.

Dhakota Williams (pictured) made the bold claim on Saturday that her late father Carl would be proud of her joining OnlyFans

Dhakota replied that her infamous father would support her to join the adult subscription site.

“My father would be so proud of me for being successful and supporting me in every path I choose,” she wrote.

“He was very into doing what makes you happy and when you have it, show it off,” she added.



The glamorous daughter of the slain underworld king and drug lord announced her debut on the adult site earlier this week, just days after her mother, Roberta, 53, did the same.

But Dhakota soon found himself in hot water after the images were removed, ostensibly for violating Instagram’s terms of service for being too raunchy.

‘My previous [Instagram] stories have been reported and removed. Sorry to keep spamming,” she told her fans.

A young Dhakota is depicted embracing Father Carl before his death

It comes when Roberta and Dhakota revealed why they signed up with OnlyFans, explaining that their celebrity profile “makes it hard for them to get a regular job.”

“You asked if I was listening…” the caption read, with a link to Dhakota’s newly created OnlyFans account, where she charges $35 a month.

Now, the couple candidly about their foray into the sex industry have revealed that they had “no choice” due to their notorious history.



Roberta told the Daily Telegram: ‘My dream job would be to work as a flight attendant, but given my history I could never do that. So I have no choice but to take matters into my own hands.’

“Other people have taken advantage of my image, so why not pull the strings so I can make enough money to buy my kids a forever home, which is my main game here.”

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Dhakota said she has “thought a lot about joining” and “thought a lot about it.”

The glamorous daughter of the slain underworld king and drug lord announced her debut on the adult site earlier this week, just days after her mother, Roberta, 53, did the same.

“Mom gave me the courage to do it. There is no shame in owning your femininity. I am proud of who I am and where I come from. There’s no harm in showing off your body. And more importantly, I have control over what I share.’

The pair seem to be very supportive of each other’s careers, with Dhakota liking her mother’s post.

Dhakota was nine years old when her father, drug lord Carl, was beaten to death in Barwon Prison by fellow inmate Matthew Charles Johnson in 2010.