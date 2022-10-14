Deontay Wilder comes in drastically lighter for first fight since Tyson Fury trilogy

Deontay Wilder has weighed considerably lighter for his return fight against Robert Helenius on Saturday night in New York.

The former WBC heavyweight champion will make his comeback against Robert Helenius as he enters the ring for the first time since his trilogy with Tyson Fury.

PBC Wilder is drastically lighter for this fight

Wilder weighed in at the heaviest 238lb (17 stone) in his career as he grew up to take on the 6ft 9ins Brit.

However, now that he’s not facing Fury, he’s returned to a much more natural weight for himself.

At Friday’s weigh-in, Wilder weighed 214.5 pounds (15pcs 4lbs 8oz).

This is a remarkable 23.5 lbs (1st 9 lbs 8oz) lighter than it was last time.

Helenius weighed 253.25lbs (18th 1lb 4oz).

The Finnish fighter will bring a significant weight advantage, but this is not unusual for Wilder.

PBC Wilder’s physique is noticeably different

AFP Last year it was much bigger this time

During the training camp, Wilder explained his decision to come across lighter this time.

“We gained a lot of weight in the last fight,” Wilder said, “Just… [because] of the expectations of others to see my body a certain way.

“And, you know, I was also interested in seeing my body at a certain weight.

“But right now I’m going back to what I’m used to and what’s comfortable for me and what’s comfortable with my body frame.

“And that will be about 220 pounds or maybe less.”

Getty Wilder has consciously chosen to come out lighter

“I felt a little slow, a little heavy,” Wilder continued.

“I mean, you have to understand that I’ve never weighed 240 pounds in my life.

“But it was an experiment that I wanted to try and we did what we had to do to get the weight there.

“And you know, for me that’s an experience that will be in the history books.

“So, you know, the only way to become wise is to apply knowledge to life. And we learned a lot from that and now we know what to do to lean forward.”