Deontay Wilder bursts into tears claiming Robert Helenius ‘may never be the same again’

Deontay Wilder burst into tears during his post-match press conference, claiming that Robert Helenius may never be the same after Saturday night’s knockout.

The Bronze Bomber claimed his 42nd KO against the heavyweight contender by landing a devastating right hand to his chin in the first round.

Wilder, who first returned to the ring after his trilogy defeat to Tyson Fury, discussed the dangers of boxing and referred to Prichard Colon after the fight.

He said what happened to Helenius was “serious” and referred to Colon, who suffered a life-altering brain injury.

The Bronze Bomber said, “We’ve seen what’s happening, look at Colon. How he got hit, Prichard Colon, correct.

“This man had no children… they don’t understand. You don’t fucking understand what we’re going through, man. And I don’t even know him that much, but I’ll always be an advocate for us.

Helenius, however, followed the thundering straight into Wilder’s face, motionless

“Because this man will never know what it’s like to be someone’s father. And that’s one of the most precious things in the world, being someone’s father.

“He’ll never be anyone’s father, man. Because he got into the ring to support his family but now his family has to take care of him for the rest of his life.

“He was probably the breadwinner in his family and now they look and seek help and things like that.”

Wilder added: ‘I could say so much about it’ [knocking Helenius out], Man. That’s why you can’t play this, this is serious. We don’t know if Robert will be the same after this. I just did a job.

“I’m good at what I do, but I don’t mean to distract people from their lifestyle. I also just try to support my family.’

Wilder took some time away from the ring after trilogy defeat to Tyson Fury

Colon was an impressive super welterweight boxer who had won his first 16 professional fights.

However, he suffered a life-changing injury during his fight against Terrel Williams on the undercard of the 2015 fight between Lamont Peterson and Feliz Diaz.

Colon was knocked down during the fight for the first time in his professional career and complained that he felt dizzy the entire time.

However, he continued to fight until he was disqualified when his corner mistakenly removed his gloves.

Colon (above) suffered a life-changing injury during his fight against Terrel Williams on the undercard of the 2015 fight between Lamont Peterson and Feliz Diaz

Colon was rushed to Inova Fairfax Hospital in Virginia and underwent emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain after his fight against Williams

Shortly after his fight with Williams, Colon complained of dizziness and started throwing up in his dressing room, according to multiple reports.

Colon was immediately placed under the care of emergency medical technicians and rushed to the hospital.

Colon was then diagnosed with cerebral hemorrhage and was subsequently kept in a coma for 221 days.

Unfortunately, the 30-year-old boxer has been in a vegetative state since April 2017.

Fortunately, Helenius took to Instagram shortly after his feud with Wilder to tell fans he was “all right” after going to the hospital for a checkup.

The 38-year-old Finnish boxer shared a photo of himself sitting on a hospital bed with his fist raised.

He wrote an accompanying caption that read: ‘A big thank you for all the love and support. I’m totally god after a check up at the hospital. Remain humble in both victory and defeat.”