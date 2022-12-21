Denise Lewis poses on the red carpet at the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year Awards 2022

<!–

Denise Lewis looked sensational as she graced the red carpet of the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year Awards at MediaCityUK on Wednesday night.

The 50-year-old Olympian made sure all eyes were on her as she flashed a bright pink bra under a purple velvet blazer and matching wide-leg trousers.

She added inches to her frame in a pair of sky-high gold heels that she paired with a matching clutch.

The gold-medal heptathlon star embellished her classy number with a pair of simple silver drop earrings and a matching bracelet.

The sports presenter couldn’t contain her smile as she posed at the star-studded event with a perfectly applied makeup palette.

Denise styled her long locks slicked back into a high ponytail that fell over her back as she posed on the red carpet in Salford, Manchester.

Entering the glamorous event, she was spotted taking a picture of gymnastic twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova.

The appearance comes after Denise was revealed as the Sea Slug on The Masked Dancer earlier this year.

Denise spoke to host Joel Dommett about her experience, commenting, “It was excellent, seriously!”

The former athlete went on to say that she found it difficult to keep her participation a secret from her loved ones – especially from her own husband.

Sports Personality of the Year celebrates the last 12 months of sports, with the grand prize being judged through a public vote.

The 69th annual event is presented by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 is on BBC One on Wednesday 21 December from 6.45pm