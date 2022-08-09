Democrats Enter the Fall Armed With Something New: Hope

Vulnerable incumbent Democratic senators like New Hampshire’s Maggie Hassan and Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto are already planning events to promote the landmark legislation they passed this weekend. Democratic ad makers are busy preparing a barrage of commercials about it on key battlefields. And the White House will deploy cabinet members for a nationwide sales pitch.

The sweeping legislation covering climate change and prescription drug prices, which converged in the Senate after more than a year of painful public fits and starts, has kicked off a frenetic 91-day sprint to deliver the package by November. sell – and a voter who has become skeptical of democratic rule.

For months, Democrats have discussed their mid-term concerns in almost apocalyptic terms, as voters threatened to let their anger over high gas prices and rising inflation come to power. But the deal over the broad-based new legislation, along with signs of a rising voter uprising against abortion rights, has left some Democrats feeling a hint of an unfamiliar feeling: hope.