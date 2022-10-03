Demi Sims Goes Topless While Showing Off Her HUGE New Back Tattoo

<!–

Former The Only Way is Essex star Demi Sims showed off her massive new back tattoo on Instagram on Sunday.

The 26-year-old influencer, who is currently filming her new reality show House of Sims with her sisters Chloe and Frankie Sims, went topless to show off her new ink.

The blond bombshell got a tattoo on the theme of love, with the quote: ‘Your heart is safe here’.

Demi went topless, wearing a sheer white slip and black velvet track pants.

She flaunted a golden tan and wore her long blond locks to one side, with a cap.

In the middle of her back was a pair of two kissing skulls and a script that read, “Show me the most damaged parts of your soul and I’ll show you how it still shines like gold.”

Adding to her tattoo collection: Demi added to her tattoo collection on Sunday, sharing a series of sassy images with fans

She also got the word ‘Amor’, which is Spanish for love, inked on the top of her back.

“I want the parts of you that you refuse to give,” read another quote on Demi’s back cover.

Demi already has two giant tigers on her lower back with the words ‘no risk, no story’.

She also has numerous hand tattoos, including the phrase “pretty poison” transcribed on her hand.

Demi and her sisters Chloe, 40, and Frankie, 27, have been busy over the past few weeks filming their new reality TV show, House of Sims.

The trio’s contract is said to be worth £1 million.

The Sims family’s first deal with the OFTV platform is a “six figure” fee that will run into millions with additional add-ons and revenue, MailOnline has told.

The new show is expected to air early next year via the free viewing app.

In publicity photos for the series, they are decked out in leather outfits and resemble some of the Kardashians’ famous shoots.

Like that hit, this series follows the main family The Sims as they try to go “worldwide”, away from Essex and on their travels in the US.

Chloe told MailOnline: ‘I understand people want to compare this to TOWIE, but this is a different concept; this will be a fly-on-the-wall insight into our lives as a family, currently we call it House of Sims as a working title. It will be completely real and we are very excited to take our viewers on a great unfiltered adventure.

“We’re proud to be The Sims, but being compared to the Kardashians all the time is a huge compliment to us as a family. We want to see where this new show can take us and plan to go global.”