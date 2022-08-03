Demi Lovato seemingly shades her ex Wilmer Valderrama over their 12-year age gap in new song 29

Demi Lovato appeared to be eclipsing her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in her devastating new breakup No. 29, off her forthcoming eighth studio album Holy Fvck album.

The haunting song, widely believed to be about the 42-year-old actor based on the revealing lyrics, was written from her perspective at the age he was when they first met when she was a teenager.

“Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were then,” the 29-year-old singer moans. “I thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or mine?”

seen in 2016

In another verse, the artist, who decided to go completely sober in late 2021, notes that she was “too young to drink wine” when they first started dating.

Only five years of bleeding, student and a teacher / far from innocent / what the f**k’s consent? / Numbers told you not to / But that didn’t stop you,” sang the Grammy nominee.

Lovato has not explicitly confirmed that the tune is about Valderrama, who she was in a relationship with from 2010 to 2016.

pictured in June 2022

The singer started dating the actor when she was 18, the age of consent in California, and he was 29.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2020 after getting engaged to Amanda Pacheco, she stated that they are “not in each other’s lives” and “have not spoken for a long time.”

As they expressed their breakup, Lovato said, “I think I needed that because I had to learn to be alone. When you get into a relationship with someone at such a young age and then spend six years with someone, you don’t really get to know yourself.’

seen in 2016

After her near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018, a source told TMZ that Valderrama “became a mainstay for Demi through her hospitalization and also visited her in rehab.”

In her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated, the Disney Channel alum shared that she met the actor at his home in January 2010.

‘[When] I saw him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and he came in and sat down and I was like, ‘I love this guy’ and ‘I have to have him,’ she recalled. “But I was only 17, so he said, ‘Get away from me.’

seen in 2011

When she was 18, the actress said she “started dating,” but confessed, “I think it was love at first sight, and I don’t really believe in that, but I believe it happened.”

In early 2021, Valderrama welcomed his first child with his fiancée, as she shared a three-month engagement to soap opera actor Max Ehrich after dating for less than a year.

After her breakup with Ehrich, Lovato publicly questioned her former partner’s intentions.